Chris Wallace stumps ranking GOPer: Would the FBI be ‘derelict in their duty’ to ignore Russia attacks?
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, alleged on Sunday that a “cabal” in the U.S. government plotted against President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News, Collins blasted the FBI for subjecting the Trump campaign to a counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s attack on the 2016 U.S. election.
“We’ve had two years of turmoil caused by a cabal that started at the FBI that we’re now actually getting a chance to look into,” Collins said, referencing Attorney General William Barr’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.
Fox News host Chris Wallace pointed out that former FBI Direct James Comey has defended the Russia investigation.
“They had information by July of 2016 that the Russians were hacking Democratic emails,” Wallace explained. “And we know that George Papadopoulos, an adviser of some sort, was talking about that. Comey says they would have been derelict in their duty if they hadn’t pursued that.”
“Do you agree?” the Fox News host asked.
But Collins dodged the question.
“Jim Comey is trying to rewrite history!” Collins exclaimed. “His 15 minutes are up, he knows it. He’s going everywhere talking about the things he did or should have done. The interesting thing here, I believe, is he doesn’t want the light of an investigation shined on what they were actually doing.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Pompeo: US is prepared to talk to Iran ‘with no preconditions’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday his country was ready to talk with Tehran "with no preconditions", but with no indication lifting sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme is on the table.
The top US diplomat, who is considered a hawk on the Iran file, appeared to soften the US stance somewhat following weeks of escalating tensions with Tehran.
"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions," Pompeo said in Switzerland, which in the absence of US-Iranian diplomatic ties represents Washington's interests in the Islamic Republic.
"We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo told a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis at the impressive medieval Castelgrande castle in Bellinzona, nestled in the Alps in Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino region.
Mulvaney: Trump is ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs
Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on Mexico over immigration Sunday as a top aide warned that the US president is "deadly serious" about slapping tariffs on imports from the southern neighbor.
The attacks came despite efforts at conciliation by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said Saturday US officials were willing to "reach agreements and compromises."
"People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an 'abuser' of the United States, taking but never giving," Trump said in a series of tweets Sunday.
Unless Mexico stops the "invasion," he warned, he would use tariffs to bring back "companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border."
Netanyahu fires two key ministers ahead of Israeli elections: official
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired two prominent ministers Sunday ahead of general elections set for September, the second time the country will go to the polls this year, an official said.
An official from Netanyahu's office confirmed on condition of anonymity that Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked had been fired, without providing further details.
Both are right-wing rivals to Netanyahu and had broken off from his Likud party years earlier.
Their New Right party failed to win enough votes in April 9 elections to clear the threshold to join parliament.