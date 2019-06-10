Christian militia brutally mocked after its video intended to scare ‘enemies of Christ’ massively backfires
A self-styled Christian “militia” that calls itself the Legion of St. Ambrose was buried in ridicule over the weekend after it posted a video of its members dressed all in black in an effort to intimidate so-called “enemies of Christ.”
In a tweet posted on June 9th, the Legion of St. Ambrose showed a video of its members carrying flags while dressed in ninja-like outfits.
“The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on,” the group wrote in a message accompanying the video.
The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on. pic.twitter.com/Ftf0fqxbvw
— Legion of St. Ambrose (@AmbroseLegion) June 8, 2019
Far from frightening its enemies, however, the Legion’s video drew widespread ridicule, as several social media users mocked the groups costumes and compared them to live-action role players — or “LARPers” — who dress up and play games of Dungeons and Dragons out in the woods.
The group’s manifesto calls for the abolition of “homosexuality, pedophilia, transgenderism, and any other unnatural sexual orientatons/acts” and also supports “a return to a patriarchal society, where the home and nation is upheld by traditional sex roles.”
Check out some of the reactions to the Legion’s video below.
You guys should wear black codpieces with bright red snakes embroidered on them. You’d look a lot scarier.
— Gen JC Christian, Patriot, Expertise Expert (@JC_Christian) June 9, 2019
LARPing as the Fat Ninja Clan. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/YjqKTd7H4g
— Pedantic Jones (@JonesPedantic) June 9, 2019
— Gen JC Christian, Patriot, Expertise Expert (@JC_Christian) June 9, 2019
This is one *epic* LARP. The costumes alone are delightfully weird.
— Rachael K. 🏳️🌈🏴 (@StuffedFantod) June 9, 2019
*points and laughs at you in Pagan
— Schrödinger’s Cat Dad (@barefootboomer) June 9, 2019
My virgin detector is off the charts! pic.twitter.com/TYKG1jXiTd
— The Oscar Mayer Wiener (@MiniWieni) June 10, 2019
Hahahaha. You’re dad’s gonna be pissed that you took his bucket and paint brush.
— GRMedic (@GRmedic7604) June 9, 2019
Excellent cringe. Slightly nutty, complex acidity. Long aftercringe. Was still cringing minutes later. 8/10
— 65535 (@ultramilkplus) June 10, 2019
Ahh, yes.
Cowards who lack the courage of their convictions.
“We must hide behind masks or else our lives will be ruined but Jesus is omnipotent and protects us from all harm because something something whargarble gazpacho.”
Sit down.
Be quiet.
— Kevin Bullington (@MadmanSpeaks) June 9, 2019
— Laz In A Vacancy (@ReverendLaz) June 10, 2019
— Francis 🌹 (@fivealivebysh5) June 9, 2019
It’s possible I would’ve found this cool when I was 10
— DuckBogart (@DuckBogart) June 9, 2019
Oh yeah; definitely wouldn’t mock the dudes who look like some kind of weeb ninja cosplay.
— TheGrizzlyNCO (@MiCBarin) June 9, 2019
Are you here to dab in the name of Jesus or to free our Pokemon? pic.twitter.com/ayqxtXiFRq
— Incredible Canemian (@IncredCanemian) June 9, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might primary Chuck Schumer or Kirsten Gillibrand: report
In 2018, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accomplished the unthinkable: she issued a Democratic primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, a high-ranking Democrat, in her district in parts of Queens and the Bronx and defeated him decisively. And according to a report by Axios, the 29-year-old congresswoman may have another primary challenge in mind: taking on either Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2022 or Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (who is running for president) in 2024.
Trump vows to ‘do something’ about EU wine duties
US President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at France for unfair tariffs on "great" American wine.
Trump, who famously does not drink alcohol, said he would work to open the European market to American wine exports, again accusing France of creating unfair trade barriers.
"France charges us a lot for the wine and yet we charge them very little for French wine," Trump said on CNBC.
US producers complain that French wines get to American shelves "for nothing," he said, adding "it's not fair and we'll do something about it."
"We have great wine, too."
Washington and Brussels are preparing to begin negotiations on a trade deal to resolve a battle Trump began last year by putting tariffs on steel and aluminum. But EU officials have said repeatedly they will not discuss agriculture.
Christian militia brutally mocked after its video intended to scare ‘enemies of Christ’ massively backfires
A self-styled Christian "militia" that calls itself the Legion of St. Ambrose was buried in ridicule over the weekend after it posted a video of its members dressed all in black in an effort to intimidate so-called "enemies of Christ."
In a tweet posted on June 9th, the Legion of St. Ambrose showed a video of its members carrying flags while dressed in ninja-like outfits.
"The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on," the group wrote in a message accompanying the video.
The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on. pic.twitter.com/Ftf0fqxbvw