Chuck Schumer ‘will pay a heavy price’ for throwing House Dems ‘under the bus’: senior Democratic aide

Published

30 mins ago

on

House Democrats are livid at Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for giving the Trump administration a “blank check” for border funding.

“Schumer threw all of [the] House Democrats under the bus and he will pay a heavy price for that,” a senior Democratic aide told Politico’s Jake Sherman.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the bill passed by the Senate.

“Under no circumstances should the House vote for a [Mitch] McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats,” AOC instructed. “Hell no.”

“That’s an abdication of power we should refuse to accept. They will keep hurting kids if we do,” she predicted.

“This Senate Bill will have us write a $4.6 Billion blank check (including military money) for the border with no accountability – just a verbal pinky promise,” she explained. “Trump is not to be trusted with protecting our immigrants. Why must that even be stated? We need hard lines of protection, in ink.”

