Chuck Todd prattles that Dem debates are too liberal: ‘Just how far left can Democrats go?’
NBC host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that Democrats are abandoning their base by supporting “far left” policies like Medicare for All.
“Just how far left can Democrats go without damaging their chances in a general election?” Todd asked in a tease for an upcoming Meet the Press segment.
Following the first Democratic presidential debates last week, Todd pointed to a column by conservative columnist David Brooks.
“Bigger picture here. David Brooks wrote something Friday that might ring true,” Todd said before quoting Brooks: “The debates illustrate the dilemma for modern Democrats. If they take on Progressives, they get squashed by the intensity of the left. If not, the party moves so far left that it can’t win in the fall. Right now we have two parties trying to make moderates homeless.”
NBC’s Cornell Belcher called out Todd for selecting the Brooks quote.
“This annoys me to no end,” Belcher remarked. “All respect to Brooks, we don’t need you, right? We don’t need you. We need to rebuild the Obama coalition.”
“We need the candidate that can inspire those young people and rebuild the Obama coalition built on young people and expanding the electorate, not going back to the 1992 campaign again,” he added.
Watch the videos below from NBC.
Chuck Todd prattles that Dem debates are too liberal: ‘Just how far left can Democrats go?’
NBC host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that Democrats are abandoning their base by supporting "far left" policies like Medicare for All.
"Just how far left can Democrats go without damaging their chances in a general election?" Todd asked in a tease for an upcoming Meet the Press segment.
Following the first Democratic presidential debates last week, Todd pointed to a column by conservative columnist David Brooks.
"Bigger picture here. David Brooks wrote something Friday that might ring true," Todd said before quoting Brooks: "The debates illustrate the dilemma for modern Democrats. If they take on Progressives, they get squashed by the intensity of the left. If not, the party moves so far left that it can’t win in the fall. Right now we have two parties trying to make moderates homeless."
CNN
CNN panel ridicules Trump’s photo-op diplomacy with Kim Jong-un: All we got ‘was pictures’
During a CNN discussion on President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un early Sunday morning, host Victor Blackwell and contributor April Ryan were skeptical that anything would come of it -- saying it was just done for the public relations benefit for both leaders in their home countries.
Noting the intelligence officials told her that Trump looked weak, "chasing" after the North Korean leader, Ryan offered her own assessment of the meet-up.
"This president has his own reality," Ryan began. "President Obama really looked to diplomacy and trying to work it out with Kim Jong-un the best way he could. I'm not saying he did the right thing or the wrong thing, but each administration that I've seen over the last 22 years has dealt with North Korea in a different way than this president deals with it."
‘Let me interrupt your campaign speech’: Chris Wallace nails Larry Kudlow for blatant Hatch Act violation
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of making a campaign speech during a recent interview.
While appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Kudlow about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) speech alleging that the tax code is made to benefit millionaires and billionaires.
"I don't understand in general... what planet they are describing," Kudlow said. "The United States economy is booming."
Wallace attempted to interrupt, but Kudlow continued talking.
"These are factual issues!" Kudlow exclaimed. "I understand that they're is a political spin. But these are factual, measurable areas. And I do not understand their narrative. We are in a strong prosperity."