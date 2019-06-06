Church members defend pastor accused of horrific sex crimes against children
Members of the Mexican church whose leader was arrested in California on human trafficking and child rape charges insisted Wednesday on his innocence, and decried his $25 million bail as disproportionately high.
Naason Joaquin Garcia, who is known by members of the La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World) as the “Apostle,” faces US charges for 26 suspected felonies, including rape of minor and child pornography, committed between 2015 and 2018.
Prosecutors allege Garcia and three co-defendents – all women affiliated with the church – coerced minor girls into performing sexual acts by convincing them that if they went against the “Apostle” they were also going against God.
“These are all false accusations,” Adrian Calvillo, a spokesperson for the Guadalajara-based church, said at a press conference. “This is something we consider to be totally slanderous.”
Nicolas Menchaca, a public relations representative from the church, complained that the $25 million bail set by a California judge “seems extremely disproportionate.”
If it can be shown that bail for others has been set lower then “we consider this an act of religious discrimination,” he said.
California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra said authorities had launched an investigation into Garcia in 2018 following an online complaint about clergy abuse to the California Department of Justice.
“We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state,” where La Luz del Mundo has gained influence in recent years, Becerra said in a statement Tuesday .
The church, which says it has five million followers in 50 countries, has called its members in Mexico to engage in continuous prayer for their 50 year-old leader.
The congregation was founded in 1926 in Mexico by Eusebio Joaquin Gonzalez, who said he had recieved a “divine revelation.”
More than half a million followers gathered in Guadalajara for six days in August 2018 to perform their 80th “holy supper,” one of the largest religious ceremonies in the world — with mass baptisms, 600,000 loaves of bread, 20,000 liters of wine and attendents dressed in white straining to touch Garcia as he arrived at the church’s headquarters escorted by his “royal guard.”
La Luz del Mundo says their 2019 gathering will proceed as scheduled from August 9 to 15.
“We trust that Naason Joaquin, the apostle of Jesus Christ, will soon be acquitted,” Menchaca said.
Breaking Banner
‘Everybody loses’: Trump’s trade war bashed by economist as new report shows US exports plummeting
According to a report at Bloomberg, U.S. imports and exports both tumbled for the month of April as Donald Trump's trade war with China -- which might soon include Mexico -- rages on.
With farmers and manufacturers cringing at the possibility that the president will make good on his promise to slam Mexico with escalating tariffs if they don't stop the flow of immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S., they are already reeling from the economic damage be done to their bottom lines.
MSNBC hosts ‘surprised’ Trump behaved so well during D-Day remembrance
MSNBC hosts in Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day remembrance noted how adult President Donald Trump was during the ceremony.
The comments came from veteran newsman Tom Brokaw, who first attended a D-Day ceremony 35 years ago during the 40th Anniversary.
"I thought today both presidents handled themselves extremely well," said Brokaw. "In a way surprising us. I thought the president really surprised us, frankly. He stayed on message. He reached out to not just to France, but to people everywhere who believe in the values that brought these young men to these shores, and he did it in what for him was pretty eloquent."
Breaking Banner
Yale psychiatrist explains why Trump is putting us in the ‘most dangerous scenario possible’
President Donald Trump visited Europe this week, meeting with the British royal family and holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The President stirred up controversy ahead of the visit, calling both Duchess Meghan Markle and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan "nasty."
Trump's near-constant deviation from standard diplomatic procedure is one of the many reasons he's prompted a group of mental health professionals to question his fitness for office.
Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and a renowned expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine, the president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”