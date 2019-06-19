CNN analyst demolishes White House’s latest attempt to stonewall Congress: ‘There is no provision for this immunity’
Ahead of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks being called to Congress to testify about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — during which she was, by all accounts, less than helpful — the Trump administration took the unprecedented step of advising Congress that Hicks was given “immunity” from talking to them by the president.
On CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security analyst Shawn Turner demolished this legal strategy.
“I think, first of all, we have to point out this letter that the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, sent to Congress claiming that Hope Hicks would have immunity is somewhat peculiar,” said Turner. “To be clear, there is no concept of presidential immunity in the Constitution. He actually refers to this as constitutional immunity.”
“Now, that said, I do think it is the case that we want the president, we want the executive to certainly have access to advice and counsel from senior advisers, particularly as it relates to governance and policy issues,” continued Turner. “But if you look at what happened today on the Hill, you had Hope Hicks there refusing to answer questions about various mundane things, including whether or not she actually talked to Robert Mueller. So this isn’t about governance or policy issues, this is a case in which the White House is continuing to step in the way of Congress’ ability to exercise oversight.”
“So I think that for those who have said that this will be challenged in court and this is a somewhat absurd claim, I think that’s absolutely right,” said Turner. “There is no provision for this sort of immunity.”
Watch below:
CNN
John Dean explains the big mistake Hope Hicks made by stonewalling Congress
Former White House counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said Wednesday on CNN that there was a serious flaw in the attempt to prevent longtime Trump confidant Hope Hicks from testifying to Congress.
White House lawyers have asserted that Hicks has absolute immunity and is not legally required to testify about her time as Trump's director of communications. Hicks testified Wednesday during a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — where she reportedly refused to answer questions about her White House job.
"Privilege is not being asserted here. Instead, the White House says that Hicks has absolute immunity regarding the time that she spent at 1600 Pennsylvania. Does absolute immunity even exist? And if so, can you explain to me the difference between the two?" CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Dean.
CNN
Reparations hearing erupts in applause after Ta-Nehisi Coates gives McConnell an epic lesson on racism
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates on Wednesday delivered an epic smack down of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reparations for slavery.
In Coates's opening remarks, he responded directly to McConnell's claim that the government should not pay out reparations to black Americans because slavery ended more than 150 years ago.
Coates pointed out that the United States was still paying out pensions to the families of Civil War soldiers "well into this century" and he said that the government still honors treaties it signed even though no one who signed them is still alive today.
CNN
Trump campaign official squirms when CNN host shows him polls of the president losing to literally everyone
CNN's Poppy Harlow on Wednesday cornered Trump campaign official Marc Lotter by showing him polls that show President Donald Trump losing to every major Democratic presidential candidate.
During an interview about Trump's 2020 campaign kickoff rally on Tuesday, Harlow asked Lotter why the president's poll numbers were so poor even though the economy is still performing well by many measures.
"A Quinnipiac poll came out yesterday -- it showed a whole lot of Democratic presidential candidates beating the president in head-to-head matchups, from Elizabeth Warren to Beto O'Rourke, to Joe Biden to South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg," she said. "Are you concerned about that?"