Here’s how Hope Hicks’ testimony can shed light on key moments during early days of Trump administration
On Wednesday, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks agreed to appear for closed-door testify before the House Judiciary Committee next week.
On CNN’s “The Situation Room,” analyst Gloria Borger told anchor Wolf Blitzer that the testimony was limited in important ways — but could still give crucial insight into President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Russia affair.
“Gloria, what do you make of the Judiciary Committee wanting to speak to Hope Hicks, and her agreement to come before the committee behind closed doors next week?” asked Blitzer.
“With a representative from the White House counsel’s office at her side, so that even if behind closed doors she wants to claim privilege, the White House counsel can say, we need — you can’t talk about that, you can’t talk about that,” said Borger. “So, we’ll see how much she’ll be able to testify. I do think it’s a bit of a breakthrough for the committee, but it is going to be limited testimony. Don’t kid yourself.”
“I think what they want to know from Hope Hicks — and we all know this, having covered this story for the last couple of years — is that she was at the president’s side almost constantly,” said Borger. “She was on Air Force One when the president directed the rewriting of that statement about just what occurred in Don Jr.’s office when he met with the Russians in Trump Tower. So she can elaborate about that.”
“And I think she can also talk an awful lot about the president’s state of mind during a lot of events that occurred at the White House,” Borger added, “because she knows him very well, and she was there.”
Trump: ‘There’s nothing wrong with listening’ to a foreign government if they give you dirt on your opponent
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, during which he doubled down on the very thing that led to him being caught up in the Russia investigation in the first place.
"If foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?" Stephanopoulos asked the president.
"I think maybe you do both," said Trump. "I think you might want to listen. There's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I'd want to hear it."
WATCH: Trump blatantly lies about Mueller report and claims it showed he ‘rebuffed’ Russia
President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a blatant lie about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
During a press gaggle with reporters in the White House, Trump once again railed against the special counsel, whom he claimed was out to get him.
Trump added a new twist to his latest Mueller rant, however, by claiming that the special counsel's report showed that his campaign was not interested in receiving help from the Russians in 2016.
"It said no collusion and no obstruction and no nothing," the president said. "And, in fact, it said we actually rebuffed... Russia, that we actually pushed them back, we rebuffed them."