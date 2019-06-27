CNN analyst: The Supreme Court is ‘building a perpetual motion machine’ to keep Republicans in power
CNN contributor Ron Brownstein observed on Thursday that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are “building a perpetual motion machine” to keep Republicans in power.
Brownstein made the remarks after the Supreme Court ruled that it does not have a role in preventing partisan gerrymandering.
“It’s a consistent pattern,” Brownstein explained. “The evidence begins to accumulate what the five Republican justices on the court are doing is building a perpetual motion machine that benefit the prospects and make it more likely it will be Republicans taking the justices.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Justice Roberts called out for pro-GOP gerrymandering ruling: ‘He’s absolutely doing politics’
Addressing a closely-decided Supreme Court decision that allows majority legislatures to gerrymander districts to retain control of statehouses, the head of the Constitutional Accountability Center mocked Chief Justice John Roberts for his purely political deciding vote while acting like he is above politics.
According to Elizabeth Wydra, Roberts has gone to great lengths to make the conservative court appear to be non-partisan but that his authoring of the 5-4 decision was a tip-off that he is still a Republican at heart.
"Elizabeth, we heard a for foreshadowing of this from Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the huge importance of the census decision -- which we'll get to in a few moments to the fight over the travel ban -- and talked about the concern over divisions like this, 5-4 divisions ... and that's exactly what happened here," CNN host Poppy Harlow prodded.
LISTEN: Accuser’s friend describes Trump rape allegations revealed to her decades ago by E Jean Carroll
On Thursday morning, CNN played clips from a New York Times podcast interview with one of the friends of E. Jean Carroll, the author who recently accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room over 20 years ago.
In the interview, writer and journalist Lisa Birnbach told Sara Murray that at first she was confused by what Carroll was telling her, not realizing it was rape.
"I spoke to both of these women before they were ready to come out publicly and now sharing these accounts, they're letting their names be used and Lisa had this very interesting account because she was the first person Carroll told," Murray explained. "She's a writer, author, a journalist. and you hear her talk about this moment stuck in E. Jean Carroll's mind. In her mind, she's like, 'You were just raped. you need to go to the police.' Here's what she told her friend."