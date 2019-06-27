CNN analyst: The Supreme Court is ‘building a perpetual motion machine’ to keep Republicans in power

CNN contributor Ron Brownstein observed on Thursday that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are “building a perpetual motion machine” to keep Republicans in power.

Brownstein made the remarks after the Supreme Court ruled that it does not have a role in preventing partisan gerrymandering.

“It’s a consistent pattern,” Brownstein explained. “The evidence begins to accumulate what the five Republican justices on the court are doing is building a perpetual motion machine that benefit the prospects and make it more likely it will be Republicans taking the justices.”

