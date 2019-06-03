Quantcast
CNN chronicles all the people Trump insulted ahead of London trip

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump launched his official state visit to the U.K. Monday.

Although he was greeted warmly by the older Royals and is expected to dine in Buckingham Palace tonight with his family, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, formerly an American actress, appears to be avoiding the President.

Ahead of his visit, the president insulted Markle, saying that he hadn’t realized she was “nasty.” During the campaign, Markle had said she’d move to Canada if Trump got elected.

He also insulted London’s Mayor, Saddiq Khan. The President has also signaled he approves of Brexit, a vote that has largely been seen as the reason for the political defeat of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Monday, CNN chronicled all the public figures Trump managed to insult ahead of the official visit, with a penchant for describing them as “nasty.”

“And in true Trump fashion and before he even touched down the president took jabs at everyone from the London Mayor to Meghan Markle, the former American actress who married Prince Harry last year during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Duchess vowed to move to Canada if trump were elected,” Brooke Baldwin observed. “And in response Trump told a British paper over the weekend — quoting him here, “‘I didn’t know she was nasty.”

Watch:

