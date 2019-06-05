Quantcast
CNN sues to get Mueller probe witness memos from the FBI

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the network, it is seeking “memos documenting what about 500 witnesses” told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the “backbone” of the special counsel’s final report.

CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.

"So far, only a few memos related to the Mueller investigation have been made public," CNN notes. "Those came in the criminal case against Flynn as a judge prepared for his sentencing."

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the network, it is seeking "memos documenting what about 500 witnesses" told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the "backbone" of the special counsel's final report.

CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.

Valedictorian Rooha Hagher said that officials at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas cut her microphone after she spoke out on behalf of black men whose deaths were allegedly caused by racism.

Hagher explained to KXAS that she and her family moved from Iran when she was 12 to escape religious persecution.

"So it felt really surreal just because to think that around 3 years ago and now, I'm here, like, making As, writing essays and now being the valedictorian of my class," Hagher explained.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday reiterated her stance that solitary confinement is a violation of human rights and "government torture" and called for all people—including President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, should he be subjected to it—to be spared from such an abusive detention practice.

The comments began in morning tweet in which the New York Democrat responded to a New York Times tweet that said that Manafort, who's currently serving a federal sentence in Pennsylvania, would soon be heading to Rikers Island, "where he is likely to face solitary confinement." Ocasio-Cortez's 14th congressional district contains the notorious Rikers Island.

