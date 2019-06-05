CNN sues to get Mueller probe witness memos from the FBI

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the network, it is seeking “memos documenting what about 500 witnesses” told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the “backbone” of the special counsel’s final report.

CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.

“So far, only a few memos related to the Mueller investigation have been made public,” CNN notes. “Those came in the criminal case against Flynn as a judge prepared for his sentencing.”