CNN’s April Ryan delivers brutal assessment of Trump’s 2020 kickoff: ‘He’s going in looking like a loser’

CNN’s April Ryan on Monday delivered a brutal assessment of the state of President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign on the day before he’s set to officially launch his reelection effort.

During a discussion about pollsters getting fired from the Trump campaign in the wake of brutal polling numbers getting leaked, Ryan said the president can’t be happy to see so much news coverage of polls showing him losing badly to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Democratic polls are saying that Joe Biden would beat him if the election were to happen today,” she said. “They’re also saying any Democrat would beat him if the election were today! This does not bode well for the Trump brand, it does not bode well for his presidency. He is going in looking like a loser.”

CNN’s Gloria Borger speculated that the president’s pollsters may have actually leaked the brutal polling data themselves as a way to get his attention and force him to seriously come to grips with how vulnerable he is.

“What he’s upset about is that the polls that were leaked showed that he wasn’t winning,” she said. “As a result, they’re ‘fake polls.’ But I think you also have to take into consideration that the pollsters probably felt the one way to communicate with him is to put it in the public eye, so he will pay attention to these polls and perhaps then take them seriously.”

Watch the video below.