CNN’s Don Lemon aired must-watch takedown of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ lies to America
CNN anchor Don Lemon ripped the “anything-goes White House” during his opening on Thursday.
“Let’s face it, this is the anything-goes White House. If you had any doubt in your mind about that, the events of the past 24-hours have proved it beyond any shadow of a doubt,” Lemon explained.
“And then there’s this, Sarah Sanders, quitting as White House press secretary. You might not even notice if she — if I hadn’t told you, right? Would you have noticed?” he wondered. “Because after all, today was the 94th day in a row with no press briefing. Think about that, 94 days, no press briefing.”
“Make no mistake, that is entirely because this anything-goes administration — this anything-goes president — doesn’t want anybody to answer questions from the press, doesn’t want the American people to know the truth if it doesn’t serve him,” he noted.
“So Sarah Sanders lied again and again and again,” Lemon reported. “This is not my opinion, those are the facts.”
“She lied when she said President Trump has never encouraged violence. You’ve seen him do it, you’ve heard him,” he noted.
“She lied when she said multiple news outlets had reported that President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump. Not true,” he continued.
“She was even caught red-handed by Robert Mueller himself, admitting that her claim that the rank-and-file at the FBI had lost confidence in James Comey,” Lemon explained. “She said it was a quote, this is a quote, ‘a slip of the tongue and not founded on anything.'”
“You know what that means, right? In other words a lie,” he noted.
“So in this anything-goes White House lying is fine,” he concluded. “And apparently breaking the law also fine.”
Watch:
