CNN’s Erin Burnett nails Trump surrogate for giving a ‘sad defense’ of the president’s attacks on Brits
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” President Donald Trump’s reelection adviser Steve Cortes tried to defend the president’s disrespectful behavior in Britain toward London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after Democratic strategist Paul Begala noted the racial undertones to the attacks. Host Erin Burnett had none of it.
“I think it’s totally irresponsible for you to suggest that there is a racial component to this,” said Cortes to Begala. The president has absolutely eviscerated plenty of white men and called them terrible names. Go back and look at the things he said in the Republican primaries about his opponents most of him are white men—”
“I interject merely to say this — I guess it’s the best defense you have, it is sort of a sad defense, but go ahead,” said Burnett.
“Well, I’m just saying it’s ridiculous to try to infuse race into this,” said Cortes. There is no racial component. It’s very obvious why he attacked Sadiq Khan: because Sadiq Khan attacked him first, because he drew first blood. He wrote a really awful editorial attacking the president. He lied outright in that editorial, he said that the president — he brought up the Charlottesville hoax, where he said that he had somehow praised neo-Nazis, which of course he didn’t at all, something I have written extensively about, that’s an absolute lie.
“And he fired back at him I think largely because he wants to prove that Sadiq Khan, like other politicians when they don’t want to focus on their jurisdiction, they’d like a scapegoat of President Trump,” added Cortes. “In my home city of Chicago we saw Mayor Rahm Emanuel, now former mayor Rahm Emanuel, do this repeatedly … instead of fixing his city, Rahm Emanuel focused on saying it was a ‘Trump-free zone’ and focused on President Trump, same with Khan.”
Begala then pointed out that Khan was not the only one who snubbed Trump — former foreign secretary and possible next Prime Minister Boris Johnson also refused to meet with him. “Why do you pick with a fight with the Muslim mayor, but you don’t say anything about the right-wing white guy who used to be mayor?”
“There you go again Paul, trying to infuse race when this it has nothing to do with it,” whined Cortes. “I’ll tell you, the answer the answer is because Boris Johnson may very well be prime minister, and so there are strategic reasons to not necessarily insult Boris Johnson, but what Sadiq somebody who is really irrelevant to the United States, somebody most Americans have frankly never heard, of when he comes after Donald Trump if Donald Trump counterpunches back and nobody counterpunches, by the way, like Trump, he is the Floyd Mayweather of politics—”
“You say you wouldn’t want to over the prime minister right because — what about Theresa May?” said Burnett. “Trump has said plenty of unpleasant things about her. Today he said she did a good job negotiating but back in March he slammed her … He said she was a bad negotiator are and didn’t listen now he says she is a good negotiator.”
Watch below:
British intel did not spy on Trump campaign at Obama’s behest — despite the president’s claims: report
The UK Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime denied accusations by President Donald Trump that England had worked with the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.
Speaking with CNN, Ben Wallace said, "there's no big conspiracy."
"In the days of social media there is an awful lot of speculation that goes on about these things," he noted.
"There is no big conspiracy and the idea that I would take an intelligence officer off the job of targeting in al Qaeda in a place of mutual issues to us, to put him on spying on a campaign of presidential candidate, I think, it’s not going to be the reality," Wallace continued.
CNN
‘This will be a car wreck’: Ex-CIA officer says Barr will try to use Steele’s testimony to discredit Russia investigation
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former CIA officer Phil Mudd told Wolf Blitzer that ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele's decision to brief the Justice Department about his infamous dossier on President Donald Trump's connections to Russia is going to end badly for him, and possibly for the rule of law.
"This will be a car wreck," said Mudd. "Look, this isn't about the Mueller investigation per se. It's about the origins of the investigation and how the Department of Justice — and Attorney General Barr has talked about this repeatedly, his suspicions about how the Department of Justice originated the investigation. Obviously one of the documents was Christopher Steele, former intelligence operative, the information he uncovered about Donald Trump from Russian operatives."
CNN
House Majority Leader rejects DOJ’s offer of documents in return for stopping Barr contempt vote
On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he will be rejecting the Justice Department's proposed deal to narrow congressional subpoenas and suspend the upcoming contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr.
"The fact of the matter is as you have pointed out and your reporters have pointed out, that offer is a very limited offer," said Hoyer. "Clearly, the whole House voted to get the unredacted copy of the Mueller report, which we think is absolutely essential for us and for the American people to have the opportunity to make a decision based upon the facts that are disclosed."