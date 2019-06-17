CNN’s Erin Burnett schools Rick Santorum for claim Trump was right to fire pollsters with epic video

On Monday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to spin the news that President Donald Trump fired his pollsters after leaks revealed that they showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states — and CNN’s Erin Burnett smacked him down with Trump’s own words.

“The internal polls are probably not so great,” said Santorum. “I think he fired them because they leaked, and maybe he feels that they were somehow responsible for that leak. But he is right that you don’t worry about early polls. I ran in 20 elections. Maybe with the exception of three or four, I was behind in every early poll at this point in time, and I won a bunch of elections. So the reality is there’s a long way to go. And the president sometimes, I know this is going to shock you, overreacts to these things.”

“So you know I have to say, Senator, we had great enjoyment putting some of this together today,” said Burnett. “Trump adores polls. He obsesses over polls. He lives by polls and popularity contests. He has spent, in fact, 20 years gloating about polls. Here are a few times.”

She put up clips of Trump saying that the polls have been “unbelievable,” that “When they put me in polls everyone says I should run for president,” and calling himself a “poll maven” who is “like the all-time expert on polls.”

“Okay, Senator. A maven who believes in polls except for now,” said Burnett.

“Well, the president likes good polls,” said Santorum, chuckling awkwardly. “I think this is probably a good thing that they’re presenting him with some bad polls. He has work to do. I think he knows that. These individual polls in these states, I know when I go to the White House, is he going to win Pennsylvania? I get that question all the time. My answer is ultimately, I think he will, but he is not winning Pennsylvania right now. Because he doesn’t have an opponent and he has a lot of work to do to explain the good things he has accomplished for the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of what is interesting about this exchange about polls is that it appears that he didn’t tell the truth,” said Burnett. “He told George Stephanopoulos about the leaked polls which were bad and leaked from team Trump, he told him that that wasn’t the case … You have to wonder — I’m curious from a psychological point of view whether he believes that now. If it were true, he would be bragging about the numbers.”

Watch below: