CNN’s Toobin shuts down Rick Santorum for spinning about the Mueller report
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue that there was no point to Democrats calling former special counsel Robert Mueller for a public hearing — but legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin quickly shut him down.
“The Democrats think it will spark some sort of outrage for impeachment,” said Santorum. “I just think, and this is why the president is frustrated, it’s because they won’t let go. They won’t accept the fact that the American public moved on and they haven’t.”
“Jeff? Has the American public moved on?” asked Cooper.
“I hesitate to speak for the entire American public,” said Toobin. “I think the job of Congress is to exercise oversight on the executive branch. And we now have a major report that says the president of the United States committed serious crimes in office. It just seems to me so obvious that the Democrats should simply say should you — can you tell us about the crimes the president committed? And then let him talk about Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, and evidence in it.”
“You know, will that spark impeachment? I doubt it. Will it change public opinion? I doubt it,” said Toobin. “But I think Congress has a job to do regardless of what the polls are, and this is a very serious matter.”
Ex-prosecutor explains why Trump feels like he can lie about Robert Mueller
On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Trump is everything he accuses special counsel Robert Mueller of being — and he feels confident in gaslighting the American people because he knows no one has the ability to challenge him on it.
"The president falsely accused Mueller of illegally deleting anti-Trump text messages between two former FBI employees," said Blitzer. "In fact, those messages were wiped from government phones by the Justice Department in accordance with longstanding department policy. What's your reaction to that baseless, personal attack from the president on Mueller?"
Democrats believe Mueller testimony could be tipping point for impeachment: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that some House Democrats view special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming public testimony to the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees in July as a potential tipping point that could sway both Democratic leaders and the American people in favor of opening an impeachment probe.
"Democrats who support opening up an impeachment inquiry believe this could bolster the calls to open up formal proceedings, perhaps shift public opinion, perhaps encourage the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move off of her opposition to opening up an impeachment probe because of what Bob Mueller will say," said Raju.
Mueller agrees to testify in public about Russia investigation after House Democrats issue subpoena: report
On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public about the Russia investigation, following subpoenas from House Democrats.
"The House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee announced ... the special counsel has agreed to appear in public on July 17th in an open session to testify about what he found as a part of his two-year investigation into Russian interference, as well as potential obstruction of justice in the White House," said CNN reported Manu Raju. "Now, they say in this letter, both the chairmen of these committees, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, that they have subpoenaed Bob Mueller and he's agreed to testify under subpoena."