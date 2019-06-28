Competent Kamala Harris steals the 2020 Democratic debate

The star of the 2020 Democratic debate two-night programming was Kamala Harris – hands down. The calm and collected senator held her own on issues of health care, race, climate change, and sparring with former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and a tough and gruff Bernie Sanders.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me.”

She joins the first debate night winner Elizabeth Warren now in the polls as the top two to watch. But so much can change on the road to the White House with another 17 months to go until Election 2020.

Here were some of Twitter’s best Kamala highlights from the second night of the first Democratic debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am Black, I would like to speak on the issue of race.” – #KamalaHarris first of her name, the mother of dragons, the unburnt, the breaker of chains pic.twitter.com/xSuSd89Ung ADVERTISEMENT — Kaylin Dance (@kaylinvaughnk) June 28, 2019

When #KamalaHarris goes after #JoeBiden on school bussing and working with segregationists, the mood shifts in this predominantly African-American crowd in the South, where educational outcome disparities are stark. They hang on her every word. pic.twitter.com/sCQJk81j78 — Tyrone Beason (@tyrone_beason) June 28, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

#KamalaHarris going for the jugular.

This is brutal.

Now, just for one second, imagine her confronting Trump.

She will chew him up and spit him out.#BlackGirlMagic — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, the debate is over but I have a feeling a lot of people are still not over this. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/WGe8Leg6MG — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) June 28, 2019

A combination of #KamalaHarris and #ElizabethWarren would cause #Trump (and a whole lot of other combustible white men) to literally burst into flame. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate #DemocraticDebates ADVERTISEMENT — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) June 28, 2019

MY NEVER VOTED DEMOCRAT BOYFRIEND JUST SAID “you know we can campaign for #KamalaHarris in New Hampshire” #DemDebate2 — Eve (@3v3lynJane) June 28, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#KamalaHarris Independent voter who just found a candidate to vote for — Drew F (@dbaked21) June 28, 2019

#KamalaHarris WON THE PRIMARIES, THE GENERAL ELECTION, THE WORLD ADMIRATION AND ALSO THE NOBEL PRIZE tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/O4aw8TqEbI — luca ruaro (@luca_ruaro) June 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#KamalaHarris was READY! this was posted an hour ago. That woman is sharp! pic.twitter.com/dKzInxAqfO — Meagan Belcher (@MeaganBelcher) June 28, 2019

Should we just all get behind #KamalaHarris tonight and save a lot of time, money, and headache? #DemocraticDebate — Larken Egleston (@Larken) June 28, 2019

So, it turns out that putting #ElizabethWarren and #KamalaHarris in separate debates turned out for the best. It allowed each of them to wipe the floor with their respective opponents and emerge as the two most "serious" Democratic Party presidential candidates. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 28, 2019