Competent Kamala Harris steals the 2020 Democratic debate

Published

3 mins ago

on

The star of the 2020 Democratic debate two-night programming was Kamala Harris – hands down. The calm and collected senator held her own on issues of health care, race, climate change, and sparring with former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and a tough and gruff Bernie Sanders.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me.”
She joins the first debate night winner Elizabeth Warren now in the polls as the top two to watch. But so much can change on the road to the White House with another 17 months to go until Election 2020.
Here were some of Twitter’s best Kamala highlights from the second night of the first Democratic debate.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rich will keep getting richer, says Bernie Sanders — unless US leaders have guts to take on powerful corporations

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

"If we don't have the guts to take them on, we'll continue to have plans, we'll continue to have talk, and the rich will get richer, and everybody else will be struggling."

In a fiery closing speech at the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Florida Thursday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said compelling campaign rhetoric and detailed policy proposals will do nothing to alter America's deeply unequal status quo if U.S. leaders are not willing to take on Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry, and other powerful corporate forces standing in the way of progressive change.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden staff ‘freaking out’ — and frustrated that he didn’t take debate prep seriously: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

According to a series of tweets from New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, members of Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staff were appalled Thursday night over how badly his debate performance played out.

On an evening where the highlight was the scolding Biden received from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Nuzzi tweeted that an source close to the campaign told her the vice president's staff was "freaking out."

"A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is 'freaking out' about his poor performance tonight," she wrote, before adding, "The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been 'awkward' and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Internet hilariously piles on Marianne Williamson’s ‘weirdly terrifying’ debate performance

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Marianne Williamson -- a self-help speaker and bestselling author Gwyneth Paltrow has praised as a “spiritual legend” -- mystified audiences with her oddball performance at the second round of the Democratic presidential debates.

Many viewers had never seen the long-shot candidate in action, and they were largely baffled by what they saw -- when Williamson even got a chance to speak.

We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamsonicon spoken once yet?

— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 28, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 

