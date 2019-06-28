Competent Kamala Harris steals the 2020 Democratic debate
The star of the 2020 Democratic debate two-night programming was Kamala Harris – hands down. The calm and collected senator held her own on issues of health care, race, climate change, and sparring with former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and a tough and gruff Bernie Sanders.
Oh, y'all thought this was a game? #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/Q7tRzEbeDd
— Brittany Privott (@beepeethepirate) June 28, 2019
“I am Black, I would like to speak on the issue of race.”
"I am Black, I would like to speak on the issue of race."

– #KamalaHarris first of her name, the mother of dragons, the unburnt, the breaker of chains pic.twitter.com/xSuSd89Ung
— Kaylin Dance (@kaylinvaughnk) June 28, 2019
When #KamalaHarris goes after #JoeBiden on school bussing and working with segregationists, the mood shifts in this predominantly African-American crowd in the South, where educational outcome disparities are stark. They hang on her every word. pic.twitter.com/sCQJk81j78
— Tyrone Beason (@tyrone_beason) June 28, 2019
#KamalaHarris going for the jugular.
This is brutal.
Now, just for one second, imagine her confronting Trump.
She will chew him up and spit him out.#BlackGirlMagic
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 28, 2019
Okay, the debate is over but I have a feeling a lot of people are still not over this. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/WGe8Leg6MG
— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) June 28, 2019
A combination of #KamalaHarris and #ElizabethWarren would cause #Trump (and a whole lot of other combustible white men) to literally burst into flame. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate #DemocraticDebatesADVERTISEMENT
— Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) June 28, 2019
MY NEVER VOTED DEMOCRAT BOYFRIEND JUST SAID “you know we can campaign for #KamalaHarris in New Hampshire” #DemDebate2
— Eve (@3v3lynJane) June 28, 2019
#KamalaHarris with that- food fight, food on table- comment. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/s534LNBl0j
— Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) June 28, 2019
#KamalaHarris Independent voter who just found a candidate to vote for
— Drew F (@dbaked21) June 28, 2019
We might be looking at our next president… @KamalaHarris #SheIsComing #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/OKqNohdJet
— J.R. Moody (@jrashadmoody) June 28, 2019
Every time #KamalaHarris speaks in #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/7LQEVN9dzO
— Marie Cathryn Totten (@TottenMc) June 28, 2019
#KamalaHarris WON THE PRIMARIES, THE GENERAL ELECTION, THE WORLD ADMIRATION AND ALSO THE NOBEL PRIZE tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/O4aw8TqEbI
— luca ruaro (@luca_ruaro) June 28, 2019
.@KamalaHarris Rolling into the debate like….#DemDabate #KamalaForThePeople #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/gmeRBhEUyv
— Jalisa Washington-Price (@J_WashingtonSC) June 27, 2019
#KamalaHarris was READY! this was posted an hour ago. That woman is sharp! pic.twitter.com/dKzInxAqfO
— Meagan Belcher (@MeaganBelcher) June 28, 2019
Should we just all get behind #KamalaHarris tonight and save a lot of time, money, and headache? #DemocraticDebate
— Larken Egleston (@Larken) June 28, 2019
She said what she said. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/iuLMd95gJi
— daniel 🏳️🌈 (@mrdjlee3) June 28, 2019
So, it turns out that putting #ElizabethWarren and #KamalaHarris in separate debates turned out for the best. It allowed each of them to wipe the floor with their respective opponents and emerge as the two most "serious" Democratic Party presidential candidates.
— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 28, 2019
Drinking through this debate but #KamalaHarris is giving me full body chills and tears and she is everything and #Buttigieg is a V close second pic.twitter.com/SZ2o9rsGCv
— Nicole Fasola (@nicoledoremi) June 28, 2019
