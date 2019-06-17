Congress needs to ‘follow the rubles’ on Trump: Oversight congressman

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told host Wolf Blitzer that Congress needs to “follow the rubles” on Trump to find out why he expresses an affinity for Russia to the point of contradicting U.S. national security interests.

“As you know, The New York Times is reporting that President Trump is being largely kept in the dark by his own administration about cyberweapons being developed for use against Russia’s infrastructure as a warning to the Russians not to use their cyber warfare capabilities against America’s power grid and America’s infrastructure,” said Blitzer. “What national security concerns does this raise, the president not being fully informed about what is going on?”

“Well, I think the concerns are at least twofold,” said Krishnamoorthi. “One, maybe our intelligence community believes the president is reckless with the information that is in his possession. For instance, you mentioned in the setup piece about the information about the sensitive operation inside of Syria that was shared with the Russians. That might have been recklessly disclosed.”

“On the other hand, the more nefarious issue is whether he intentionally shares this information with our adversaries or tries to countermand directives that might be used to undermine them,” added Krishnamoorthi. “This is very serious and it’s something that obviously we need to continue to explore.”

“That’s why I think we have to get at the heart of the financial documents and follow the rubles,” Krishnamoorthi concluded. “What is going on with regard to why does he cozy up to some of our adversaries?”

