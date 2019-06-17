Congress needs to ‘follow the rubles’ on Trump: Oversight congressman
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told host Wolf Blitzer that Congress needs to “follow the rubles” on Trump to find out why he expresses an affinity for Russia to the point of contradicting U.S. national security interests.
“As you know, The New York Times is reporting that President Trump is being largely kept in the dark by his own administration about cyberweapons being developed for use against Russia’s infrastructure as a warning to the Russians not to use their cyber warfare capabilities against America’s power grid and America’s infrastructure,” said Blitzer. “What national security concerns does this raise, the president not being fully informed about what is going on?”
“Well, I think the concerns are at least twofold,” said Krishnamoorthi. “One, maybe our intelligence community believes the president is reckless with the information that is in his possession. For instance, you mentioned in the setup piece about the information about the sensitive operation inside of Syria that was shared with the Russians. That might have been recklessly disclosed.”
“On the other hand, the more nefarious issue is whether he intentionally shares this information with our adversaries or tries to countermand directives that might be used to undermine them,” added Krishnamoorthi. “This is very serious and it’s something that obviously we need to continue to explore.”
“That’s why I think we have to get at the heart of the financial documents and follow the rubles,” Krishnamoorthi concluded. “What is going on with regard to why does he cozy up to some of our adversaries?”
Pentagon releases photos saying it proves Iran was responsible for oil tanker fire
The Pentagon is releasing high-resolution photos showing what they say proves mines were not the only cause of the oil tanker fire that President Donald Trump has alleged was an attack.
CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr said that the Pentagon released the photos after so much doubt surrounded the allegations. The legacy of the war in Iraq has prompted many to speculate that the claim of an Iranian attack is part of a ploy by the Trump government, who is eager to go to war with Iran.
CNN’s April Ryan delivers brutal assessment of Trump’s 2020 kickoff: ‘He’s going in looking like a loser’
CNN's April Ryan on Monday delivered a brutal assessment of the state of President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign on the day before he's set to officially launch his reelection effort.
During a discussion about pollsters getting fired from the Trump campaign in the wake of brutal polling numbers getting leaked, Ryan said the president can't be happy to see so much news coverage of polls showing him losing badly to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Democratic polls are saying that Joe Biden would beat him if the election were to happen today," she said. "They're also saying any Democrat would beat him if the election were today! This does not bode well for the Trump brand, it does not bode well for his presidency. He is going in looking like a loser."
‘The president’s in major trouble’: CNN polling analyst reveals how Trump dug himself a massive hole for 2020
President Donald Trump should be coasting to reelection given that unemployment is under four percent -- but poll after poll shows that the president is significantly down compared to prospective Democratic rivals.
In fact, polling data from the president's own reelection campaign leaked last week and showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden significantly in multiple key swing states, which infuriated the president and resulted in the firing of staff pollsters.