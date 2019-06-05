Quantcast
Conservative columnist: Lindsey Graham is revealing his true lack of principles now that he’s off McCain’s ‘leash’

On Wednesday, conservative columnist George Will told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that he no longer feels that the GOP believes in the separation of powers — and fingered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as one of the most egregious examples.

“In your view, in the way you’re stating it, is there any concern left for federalism in the congressional Republican Party as it exists?” Melber asked him.

“No. Precious little,” said Will, but despite this, he notes, the general public is more skeptical of federal power than ever before. “In 1964, 70 percent of Americans said they trusted the federal government to do the right thing all the time or almost all the right thing. Today that number is below 20 percent.”

“Which spawns cynicism,” said Melber. “You’ve been around a lot of politics. I wonder if you’ve ever seen anything quite like this, which is the public shift from Sen. Graham on the president.” He played a clip of Graham calling Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic bigot” and “a kook … unfit for office” prior to Trump’s election, and then saying that the president is doing a “fabulous job” and is “absolutely not” a racist in 2018.

“Is this politics as usual, people move around, or is this something different?” asked Melber.

“This is different in degree to the point that it’s different in kind, yes,” said Will. “Remember, he was, Lindsey Graham was the Lindsey Graham people thought was funny and interesting as long as John McCain was around to keep him on the right leash. McCain is gone and the leash is gone, and this, I’m afraid, is the real Lindsey Graham.”

Kentucky governor’s lieutenant is in open revolt against him as she overrules his admin’s move to fire her top aide

On Wednesday, the Courier-Journal reported that Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton is moving to defy Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for firing her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth. Hampton has reportedly notified the Bevin administration that Southworth will keep working for her office, and that she expects them to provide her with back pay for the days after she was terminated.

It is the latest development of an increasingly ugly controversy. Southworth was never given a reason for the firing, and says that she has "no earthly clue" why she was dismissed. But her husband has alleged that Bevin personally directed the firing for the sole purpose of making Hampton's life miserable, saying in a Facebook post that Bevin threatened the lieutenant governor with firing Southworth on "a handful of occasions." Hampton herself has asked for prayers for her fight against the "dark forces" running wild in the Bevin administration responsible for her aide's dismissal.

Catholic church has a secret oil money fund in West Virginia — and one bishop is using it to pay people off

A shocking report Wednesday revealed that the Catholic Church is using a secret fund of oil money in West Virginia to help pay off cardinals and young priests one bishop mistreated.

According to the Washington Post, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield wrote checks for more than a decade under his personal account, only to be reimbursed by the West Virginia diocese. The alleged hush money totaled $350,000, with one gift as large as $15,000.

YouTube to ban ‘hateful,’ ‘supremacist’ videos

YouTube announced Wednesday it would ban videos promoting or glorifying racism and discrimination as well as those denying well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

The announcement by the Google-owned video-sharing platform was the latest of a series of tech industry moves to filter out hateful and violent content, which have spurred calls for tougher regulation.

"YouTube has always had rules of the road, including a longstanding policy against hate speech," a company statement said.

