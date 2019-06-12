Conservative columnist tells FBI Director Chris Wray to consider resigning over Trump’s latest attack

President Donald Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. It was those attacks that prompted conservative columnist Max Boot to suggest the FBI’s Director Christopher Wray should consider resigning over.

“The FBI director says that’s what should happen,” said Stephanopoulos after Trump attacked the idea as absurd.

“Well, the FBI is wrong!” the president said sharply.

“He’s angry there, clearly,” said CNN host Don Lemon during a panel discussion. “But, come on, the FBI director is wrong?”

“This is nuts,” said Washington Post columnist Max Boot. “It’s an issue that Chris Wray needs to consider resigning over. The president is basically saying ‘I will disregard the FBI and commit illegal acts.’ That is extremely alarming behavior. And by the way, Don, can you imagine what Donald Trump would say?”

“The Attorney general also agrees with the FBI director,” Lemon cut in to say.

“Absolutely! This is the law,” replied Boot. “There is no doubt that this is the law, and this is the oath that the president takes which he is now violating. Can you imagine what Trump would say if Joe Biden came out and said ‘Hey, Iran, if you have information on Trump please share it with me.’ Do you think Trump would be saying ‘That’s okay,’ or would he be saying ‘That’s treason?’ ”

Watch the clip below: