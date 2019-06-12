Conservative columnist tells FBI Director Chris Wray to consider resigning over Trump’s latest attack
President Donald Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. It was those attacks that prompted conservative columnist Max Boot to suggest the FBI’s Director Christopher Wray should consider resigning over.
“The FBI director says that’s what should happen,” said Stephanopoulos after Trump attacked the idea as absurd.
“Well, the FBI is wrong!” the president said sharply.
“He’s angry there, clearly,” said CNN host Don Lemon during a panel discussion. “But, come on, the FBI director is wrong?”
“This is nuts,” said Washington Post columnist Max Boot. “It’s an issue that Chris Wray needs to consider resigning over. The president is basically saying ‘I will disregard the FBI and commit illegal acts.’ That is extremely alarming behavior. And by the way, Don, can you imagine what Donald Trump would say?”
“The Attorney general also agrees with the FBI director,” Lemon cut in to say.
“Absolutely! This is the law,” replied Boot. “There is no doubt that this is the law, and this is the oath that the president takes which he is now violating. Can you imagine what Trump would say if Joe Biden came out and said ‘Hey, Iran, if you have information on Trump please share it with me.’ Do you think Trump would be saying ‘That’s okay,’ or would he be saying ‘That’s treason?’ ”
Trump biographer explains how Trump’s behavior is setting up a ‘crisis’ in government
One of President Donald Trump's biographers, Michael d'Antonio, explained Wednesday that the president is between a rock and a hard place, precluding him from being able to do the right thing. This behavior is now setting up a "crisis" in the American government, he explained.
In the first portion of his discussion with CNN host Don Lemon, d'Antonio explained that there isn't likely to be any accountability for Trump's statements, regardless of how bad they get, because the GOP is too scared.
"They're terrified of him," he explained. "This is a person who uses threats and punishment against everyone who crosses him. He's demonstrated that he is the alpha dog in American politics and it's certainly his Republican Party now."
John Dean burns ‘spineless’ Republicans acting like ‘mini-Trumps’ who think they can get away with anything
Just days after testifying before Congress, former White House counsel John Dean called President Donald Trump's latest assertion "stunning."
Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. He claimed that the FBI is "wrong" to say that campaigns should contact them if they are approached by foreign adversaries with "dirt" on their opponent.
"It's just pure evidence the man is not following his code to enforce the laws of the United States, or even be aware of them fully," said Dean, citing the oath of office. "It's disgusting, really."
Every official is required to swear an oath to "faithfully execute [my office], and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
