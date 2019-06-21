Conservatives Johnson and Hunt in runoff to become Britain’s next PM
Britain’s next prime minister will be a man in his 50s who went to Oxford University – either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, the two finalists selected Thursday in a race to lead the governing Conservative Party.
Johnson, a flamboyant former foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, topped a ballot of 313 Conservative lawmakers with 160 votes – more than half the total – and is runaway favorite to become the party’s next leader. He has led in all five voting rounds of a contest that began last week with 10 contenders.
Hunt, Britain’s current foreign secretary, came a distant second with 77 votes and will join Johnson in a runoff decided by 160,000 party members across the country. Hunt edged out Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who got 75 votes, after Home Secretary Sajid Javid was eliminated earlier in the day.
The winner of the runoff, due to be announced the week of July 22, will become Conservative leader and prime minister, replacing Theresa May.
“Boris will say absolutely anything in order to please an audience,” historian Max Hastings told the BBC on Thursday. “Boris would have told the passengers on the Titanic that rescue was imminent.”
Hunt, who has held several senior government posts including culture secretary and health secretary, is considered an experienced, competent minister, but unexciting. He has billed himself as the “serious” candidate, in implicit contrast to Johnson.
He will try to halt Johnson’s momentum by picking away at his plans for Brexit as the two speak to meetings of party members across the country over the next few weeks.
Both Johnson and Hunt vow they will lead Britain out of the European Union, a challenge that defeated May. She quit as Conservative leader earlier this month after failing to win Parliament’s backing for her Brexit deal.
Brexit, originally scheduled to take place on March 29, has been postponed twice amid political deadlock in London. The candidates differ on how they plan to end the impasse.
Johnson, a leading figure in the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, has won backing from the party’s die-hard Brexiteers by insisting the U.K. must leave the bloc on the rescheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal to smooth the way.
He also is supported by some Tory moderates who claim he has the skills to unite the party and win back voters from rival parties on both the left and the right.
Hunt backed the losing “remain” side in the referendum, but now says he is determined to go through with Brexit. He says his past in business, running an educational publishing firm, gives him an edge in negotiations.
Hunt says he would seek another postponement of Brexit if needed to secure a deal, but only for a short time.
Critics say neither candidate has a realistic plan. The EU is adamant that it won’t reopen the Brexit agreement it struck with May’s government, which has been rejected three times by Britain’s Parliament.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday that “the withdrawal agreement is not going to be reopened.”
He also said there was “enormous hostility to any further extension” of the Brexit deadline among the other 27 EU leaders.
Many economists and businesses warn that leaving the EU without a deal on divorce terms and future relations would cause economic turmoil as tariffs and other disruptions are imposed on trade between Britain and the EU.
U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond warned that a no-deal Brexit would put Britain’s prosperity at risk and leave the economy “permanently smaller.”
“The question to the candidates is not ‘What is your plan?’ but ‘What is your Plan B?’” Hammond said in extracts from a speech he is giving later Thursday.
Supplements for brain health show no benefit – a neurologist explains a new study
Americans and others around the world have turned increasingly to dietary supplements in order to maintain or preserve their brain health.
A recent study found that a quarter of adults over 50 take a supplement for brain-related health. But that same study, done by experts convened by the AARP, suggests that seniors should spend their money elsewhere. The supplements don’t work.
This is no small issue. Expenditures on non-vitamin brain health supplements such as such as minerals, herbal mixtures, nurtraceuticals or amino acids, have extended into the billions of dollars. This can amount to between US$20 and US$60 a month for seniors, a sizable sum that could be put toward other expenses, including fresh vegetables and fruit that actually do make a difference.
Report: Hundreds of migrant children held in Texas without proper food, water or medical attention
Lawyers told the Associated Press that a group of 250 children were living in dangerous and unsanitary conditions at a migrant detention facility outside of El Paso.
A group of 250 infants, children and teens has reportedly spent 27 days without adequate food, water and sanitation at a U.S. Border Patrol facility near El Paso, according to the Associated Press.
Several attorneys who visited the station said they found at least 15 children sick with the flu, some of whom were being kept in medical quarantine. They described seeing a sick and diaper-less 2-year-old boy whose “shirt was smeared in mucus.” Three girls, from the ages of 10 to 15, were taking turns watching him.
Breaking Banner
Trump threatened Time reporter with prison — and then griped about never being named Man of the Year
President Donald Trump threatened a reporter with prison after a photographer tried to snap a photo of his letter from Kim Jong Un.
According to a transcript of his interview with Time's Brian Bennett, the president asked to go off the record to show off the letter.