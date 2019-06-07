‘Dementia’: Trump buried in mockery for baffling tweet claiming the moon ‘is a part’ of Mars

President Donald Trump on Friday sent out a scientifically illiterate tweet in which he scolded NASA for any plans it might have for going to the moon — and then bizarrely claimed that the moon was “part” of the planet Mars.

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago,” the president wrote. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

The president’s tweet quickly drew ridicule from across the web, as well as bafflement from followers who had no idea what, if anything, the president was trying to communicate.

Check out some of the reactions below.

How about you go fuck yourself in Uranus. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2019

The liquid cheese center. Duh. — Average Joe (@4theturnstiles) June 7, 2019

Why would we focus on Mars when Buzz Peterson and Neal Armstrong already went there? Science is mostly a myth anyway, which is why I forbid the youth football players I coach from paying attention to it. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 7, 2019

Why won't those bastards focus on making Westworld real?? We don't want rockets or going to the moon. We want Westworld real!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 7, 2019

OFFICIAL DNC STATEMENT: The moon is not part of Mars. — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 7, 2019

Great. First Trump destroys America, now he's giving the moon to Mars. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 7, 2019

Does Eric have your phone right now? — 📡 Gregory James 🛰 (@CommanderMarvel) June 7, 2019

Sir this is Walter ,,, we cannot be too sure about science as they have got it wrong before for example the dinosaurs ,,wow — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) June 7, 2019

Put tariffs on Mars until it takes the moon back — Will Kirby (@WillKirbs94) June 7, 2019

Okay, cool, you made the moon part of Mars, but a real president would give Pluto its planet status back. — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) June 7, 2019

“Obviously the best and most beautiful of our planets is Temptation Island. And what I have tempts people, believe me” — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) June 7, 2019