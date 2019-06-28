Cop demands retirement benefits after gunning down 14-year-old boy who was running away from him
An Arizona cop is demanding his retirement benefits following a horrifying incident in which he shot and killed 14-year-old Antonio Arce, reports Arizona Central.
Officer Joseph Jaen resigned May 20, several months after responding to a burglary. He said he thought Arce was armed. Body footage shows the 14-year-old boy running from the officer. He shot him twice.
The Department is investigating the incident. The official chaplain, who is counseling Jaen, defended his actions.
“Not only is this warranted, but it’s also the right thing to do and also would be the ethical thing to do given the circumstances,” Kenny Porter told the paper.
Iran files complaint to UN over US spy drone
Iran said on Friday it had formally lodged a complaint to the UN Security Council against the United States over a drone violating its airspace, Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran "filed a complaint to the UN Security Council and the organisation's Secretary General after a US spy drone violated Iran's airspace and was shot down," Tasnim quoted deputy foreign minister Gholamhossein Dehghani as saying.
"The complaint states that Iran reserves the right to defend its airspace and confront any violation," he added.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have spiked ever since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Internet gets in last shots at Sarah Sanders as she tweets she’s leaving the White House today with her ‘head held high’
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out her goodbye to the nation on Friday morning, saying she will be walking "out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high."
The controversial spokesperson for Donald Trump, who admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller that she lied to the press to cover up for the president, is reportedly headed back to Arkansas where she is mulling running for governor -- a position her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.