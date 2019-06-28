Cop demands retirement benefits after gunning down 14-year-old boy who was running away from him

An Arizona cop is demanding his retirement benefits following a horrifying incident in which he shot and killed 14-year-old Antonio Arce, reports Arizona Central.

Officer Joseph Jaen resigned May 20, several months after responding to a burglary. He said he thought Arce was armed. Body footage shows the 14-year-old boy running from the officer. He shot him twice.

The Department is investigating the incident. The official chaplain, who is counseling Jaen, defended his actions.

“Not only is this warranted, but it’s also the right thing to do and also would be the ethical thing to do given the circumstances,” Kenny Porter told the paper.