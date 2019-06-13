Quantcast
Connect with us

Could tax breaks to special interest groups actually die this year?

Published

2 hours ago

on

The United States government is handing over taxpayer dollars to big pharmaceutical companies, oil and gas companies, banks and even Boeing, but these subsidies might disappear if Congress has it’s way.

According to a Bloomberg report, the one thing both parties agree on is forking over federal dollars to subsidize multi-billion-dollar industries.

The government gives tax breaks to Americans who build greener homes or the “cash for clunkers” program was a subsidy for Americans. However, at least six corporations are scoring over $1 billion in cash from American taxpayers. But at a time when Republicans are struggling to remain deficit hawks while approving tax cuts to the rich, there are questions where cuts could come from. Democrats have long argued that the government has no business subsidizing billion-dollar industries.

“Congress has re-upped the temporary tax breaks in the past without much commotion, and many of the breaks still have wide support in both parties,” Bloomberg recalled. “But this time, fallout from the 2017 tax overhaul, reluctance in the House at more temporary breaks and a dwindling calendar of working days in Congress could lessen the enthusiasm for another renewal.”

After giving such huge tax cuts to the wealthy and to corporations, why would they need further federal dollars?

However, Washington runs on these corporations paying lobbyists to give campaign donations to officials in exchange for continued support for their companies, including these subsidies. According to the Supreme Court’s decision in the Citizens United case, these significant contributions are allowed because the corporations “speech” can’t be banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last month, Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Wyden, the senior Republican and Democrat on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, created five “task forces” to study what to do about 42 expired or expiring tax breaks that Congress has repeatedly resurrected, often long after they were allowed to lapse,” Bloomberg reported.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) has an idea to simply revoke the GOP tax bill as a means of extending subsidies. It would likely be a “deal-breaker” for Republicans. Democrats are also seeking to enhance the Earned Income Tax Credit, which Republicans also oppose.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas

Published

1 min ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.

Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump announced.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job," Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.

"I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139263781144596486

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP former FEC chair drops a hammer on Trump’s ‘shocking’ decision to welcome foreign help in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's declaration that he would accept assistance from foreign governments to help win the 2020 election was harshly condemned on Thursday by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission.

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter has told NBC News that Trump's decision to declare himself open for business from foreign governments will create a frenzy among foreign intelligence services who are aiming to interfere in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]