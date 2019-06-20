Quantcast
Councilman ignites chaos at meeting by whining about people being mean to Phoenix cops who threatened to kill black family

Published

1 min ago

on

An incident in which Phoenix police threatened to kill a black family over an allegedly stolen doll has sparked outrage in the community.

Protesters have demanded that the officers be fired and that the $721 million budget for police should be held until that happens, the Washington Post reported.

In response, Phoenix councilman Sal DiCiccio chided protestors in a video flagged by News One.

“I want the media to know that not everybody believes this crap,” he said. “It is all wrong. No, you’re all wrong!” he said as the crowd booed.

“You are anarchists and you are out to destroy the city,” he declared.

It’s not the first time DiCiccio has defended the police officers who allegedly threatened the black family. “There was no excessive use of force. The stop was lawful,” he claimed earlier in the week.

The initial incident, captured in a video posted on May 29th, showed police threatening a young black family.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” an officer yells. “I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he added.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
