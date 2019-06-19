‘Credible evidence’ links Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Khashoggi murder, UN inquiry says
There is “credible evidence” linking Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, an independent UN rights expert said Wednesday, calling for an international investigation.
In a fresh report, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard said she had “determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s.”
The report stressed that “no conclusion is made as to guilt. The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation, by a proper authority, as to whether the threshold of criminal responsibility has been met.”
Callamard said for instance that she had found evidence that “Khashoggi was himself fully aware of the powers held by the Crown Prince, and fearful of him.”
Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Riyadh initially said it had no knowledge of his fate, but later blamed the murder on rogue agents.
Saudi prosecutors have absolved the crown prince and said around two dozen people implicated in the murder are in custody, with death penalties sought against five men.
Callamard has been conducting what she has described as “an independent human rights inquiry” into Khashoggi’s death.
UN special rapporteurs are also independent and do not speak for the world body.
Criminal investigation
In Wednesday’s report she said she found that the probes conducted so far by Saudi Arabia and Turkey had “failed to meet international standards regarding the investigation into unlawful deaths.”
She urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to launch an official international criminal investigation into the case, which she said would make it possible to “build-up strong files on each of the alleged perpetrators and identify mechanisms for formal accountability, such as an ad hoc or hybrid tribunal.”
She also called on the FBI in the United States, where Khashoggi was a resident, to open an investigation into the case, if it has not already done so, “and pursue criminal prosecutions within the United States, as appropriate.”
For her investigation, Callamard said that, among other things, she had viewed CCTV footage from inside the consulate of the killing itself.
The report identified by name the 15 people she said were part of the mission to kill Khashoggi, and suggested that many of them were not on the list of 11 unnamed suspects facing a closed-door trial over the murder.
Wednesday’s report also found that there was evidence that “Saudi Arabia deliberately used consular immunity to stall Turkey’s investigations until the crime scene could be thoroughly cleaned.”
“In view of my concerns regarding the fairness of the trial of the 11 suspects in Saudi Arabia, I call for the suspension of the trial,” she said in the report.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘extremely serious’ about running for Arkansas governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is seriously considering a run for Arkansas governor, according to three sources close to the outgoing White House press secretary.
Sanders and her associates have privately discussed the possibility for months, sometimes jokingly, but those sources said she seems quite interested in running for the position her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007, reported Politico.
“She’s extremely serious,” said one of those people, who has recently spoken to Sanders about a possible campaign.
John Cornyn has never lost an election. He’s trying to convince Texas Republicans that his streak is in jeopardy in 2020.
“We are, I think, no longer the reliably red state we have been,” says the U.S. senator, who has emerged as a top target for Texas Democrats in 2020.
John Cornyn is an enigma.
It may not be his own doing. After all, it should be counterintuitive to describe the most powerful Texan to serve in the U.S. Senate since Lyndon Johnson as a shrinking violet.
But Cornyn is an outlier within a generation of larger-than-life Texas politicians who have become national fixtures for smiling in mugshots, blowing up their own party’s national conventions in a hail of jeers, livestreaming road trips, bragging about snuffing out a coyote while jogging, or filibustering while wearing pink sneakers or reading Dr. Seuss.
Morning Joe hilariously compares Trump 2020 to Elvis in 1977: ‘Lumbering across the stage, trying to sing the old hits’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign kickoff to Elvis Presley concerts in the months before the past-his-prime rock legend died from a heart attack.
The president treated his supporters at Orlando's Amway Center to a revue of his "greatest hits" -- attacking Hillary Clinton, immigrants, existing trade deals, the Washington "swamp" -- and the "Morning Joe" host said his act had grown stale and tired.
"I mean no disrespect to the king of rock 'n' roll, but this is Elvis in '77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating," Scarborough said.