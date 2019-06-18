‘Crimes against humanity’: Trump’s plan to deport ‘millions of illegal aliens’ – and separate parents from kids – draws outrage
President Donald Trump Monday night, less than 24 hours before he officially kicks off his re-election campaign, leaked details of a secret U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that has been in the planning stages for months.
“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump tweeted at 9:20 PM ET.
The Washington Post, three minutes before midnight, published its report based on the President’s surprise tweet, revealing details of ICE’s plan.
“The family arrest plan has been considered even more sensitive than a typical operation because children are involved, and Homeland Security officials retain significant concerns that families will be inadvertently separated by the operation, especially because parents in some households have deportation orders but their children — some of whom are U.S. citizens — might not,” The Post reports. “Should adults be arrested without their children because they are at school, day care, summer camp or a friend’s house, it is possible parents could be deported while their children are left behind.”
Many took to social media to express in the strongest terms possible their outrage.
The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/EmGpELYrK7
So many ask: “What can we do?” Bring daily pressure on your senators & representatives. Daily. Build it into your schedules. Daily. Do it in the company of supportive relatives, friends or activists, if that helps keep you on task. Daily. “They won’t care” is not a strategy. https://t.co/TFMTopcaUM
Another thing we know is that whenever you’re feeling insecure and threatened you always start spewing hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric. Gotta fire-up and distract the brainwashed base, right? So predictable! #Trump
8 U.S. Code § 1158: “Any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States, irrespective of such alien’s status, may apply for asylum in accordance with this section.”ADVERTISEMENT
Seeking asylum is legal. This order violates US law by denying asylum.
“Should adults be arrested without their children because they are at school, day care, summer camp or a friend’s house, it is possible parents could be deported while their children are left behind.”
Abominable — and exactly what he said he would do. https://t.co/M64vY9zdnH
It can’t happen here, they said https://t.co/IVaJxDbiYd
What’s Spanish for Kristallnacht?
Trump needs a public distraction from his very bad week. Time for the Nazi playbook.
“Trump vows mass immigration arrests, removals of ‘millions of illegal aliens’ starting next week” https://t.co/f9e30lEnp1
First children in concentration camps at the border.ADVERTISEMENT
Now, ethnic cleansing.
We cannot bear to turn a blind eye to atrocities happening in our names as Americans any longer.https://t.co/SizTmoaz7S
Notice the concern was only the public reaction. They didn’t stop to say, “Immigrants are human beings and abusing them in the name of white nationalism is wrong.” https://t.co/tT0GXDamUm pic.twitter.com/cXdf1kKJLL
Trump announces mass immigrant roundups focusing on parents and children. Yes – children.
Remember in 2016 when people said “oh he won’t do mass deportations. He’ll just focus on hardcore criminals.” Welp. https://t.co/mSWlSuJPWq
Does anyone Kristallnacht see the implications of this?
https://t.co/LkxyXk9Tqj
It’s not #ProLife to threaten, foment fear & rip families apart — or deport people into poverty & violence.ADVERTISEMENT
Dietrich Bonhoeffer: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”https://t.co/6BNXcwzTIl
Niemoller ‘.Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.’https://t.co/NS7jD1rxe7
If you’ve ever wondered how you would behave if you’d been alive in the lead up to the Holocaust, the answer is “you’re doing it right now.”https://t.co/01zWZeDUXt
“Should adults be arrested without their children because they are at school, day care, summer camp or a friend’s house, it is possible parents could be deported while their children are left behind.” If they really do this, it’ll be unimaginably horrific. https://t.co/G4Hu7OdV9x
