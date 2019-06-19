Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Crosses a line’: New York Times publisher unleashes on Trump for accusing paper of ‘treason’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger wrote a blistering editorial in the Wall Street Journal, saying that President Donald Trump’s latest attack on his paper “crosses a line.”

First it was the “the failing New York Times.” Then “fake news.” Then “enemy of the people,” wrote Sulzberger. “President Trump’s escalating attacks on The New York Times have paralleled his broader barrage on American media. He’s gone from misrepresenting our business, to assaulting our integrity, to demonizing our journalists with a phrase that’s been used by generations of demagogues. Now the president has escalated his attacks even further, accusing the Times of a crime so grave it is punishable by death.

Trump made the comment that the Times committed “a virtual act of treason” at his re-election kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening, in response to a recent article that revealed the intelligence community has been concealing their attacks on the Russian power grid from the president for fear he would countermand or expose the operation.

“Treason is the only crime explicitly defined in the U.S. Constitution,” wrote Sulzberger. “The Founding Fathers knew the word’s history as a weapon wielded by tyrants to justify the persecution and execution of enemies. They made its definition immutable — Article III reads: ‘Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort’ — to ensure that it couldn’t be abused by politicians for self-serving attacks on rivals or critics. The crime is almost never prosecuted, but Mr. Trump has used the word dozens of times.”

Taken together with the president’s obsessive war on White House leaks and his efforts to block mergers of media companies he dislikes, Sulzberger wrote, tremendous damage is being done to freedom of the press — especially since Trump’s own refrain of “fake news” is now being repeated by dictators all around the world to crush dissent in their own countries.

“Over 167 years, through 33 presidential administrations, the Times has sought to serve America and its citizens by seeking the truth and helping people understand the world,” concluded Sulzberger. “There is nothing we take more seriously than doing this work fairly and accurately, even when we are under attack. Mr. Trump’s campaign against journalists should concern every patriotic American. A free, fair and independent press is essential to our country’s strength and vitality and to every freedom that makes it great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Russian arms control negotiator failed to disclose ties to Russian agent’s boyfriend: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Andrea Thompson, a State Department official in managing U.S. arms control negotiations with Russia, had a years-long personal friendship with GOP operative Paul Erickson, the boyfriend of admitted Russian agent Maria Butina — and failed to disclose this either to the Senate during her confirmation hearings, or to her superiors at the State Department.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The NRA hired a CFO who was caught embezzling: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Wilson "Woody" Phillips, Jr. once worked at an employee-benefits consulting firm that was supposed to pay $45,000 to a Texas company. Yet, somehow, the money was rerouted.

According to a report from The New Yorker, when the companies were going back and forth about where the missing $45,000 went, they realized it had been routed to an account in Maryland, under the name of Hughes.

“They gave me records saying who the account belonged to,” accounts-payable manager Mary Hughes recalled in an interview. “And, sure enough, it was Woody’s.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russian-American businessman at heart of Trump Tower Moscow project will testify to Congress on Friday

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Felix Sater, the Russian-American real-estate developer at the center of the proposal to build a Trump Tower project in Moscow in 2016, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door hearing on Friday.

Sater, in addition to working on the planning for Trump Tower Moscow, escorted Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to Russia during the preliminary stages of the project, which never came to fruition.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link