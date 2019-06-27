Dalai Lama says President Trump has a ‘lack of moral principle’
During an interview with the BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan, the Dalai Lama weighed in on everything from Donald Trump’s presidency to Brexit — and the Tibetan spiritual leader clearly isn’t a fan of Trump’s isolationist views.
“When he became president, he expressed, ‘America first.’ That is wrong,” the Dalai Lama told Vaidyanathan. “America, they should take the global responsibility.”
The Dalai Lama also described the U.S. president as scatterbrained, saying that his “emotions” are a “little bit too complicated.”
“One day, he says something,” the Dalai Lama said of Trump. “Another day, he says something.” And he added that Trump suffers from a “lack of moral principle.”
The Dalai Lama went on give his views on Brexit, telling the BBC that as an “outsider,” he believes that the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union was a mistake. The spiritual leader described himself as an “admirer of (the) spirit of (the European Union).”
Vaidyanathan went on to note that some Brexit supporters have quoted the Dalai Lama as saying that migrants “should return and rebuild their countries.” And the Dalai Lama clarified his position, saying, “The European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training” with the goal of giving them valuable skills if they “return to their own land.”
Vaidyanathan asked him if these migrants should be allowed to remain in Europe if they want to, and he responded, “Limited number, OK. But whole Europe, eventually become Muslim country? Impossible. Or African country, also impossible….. Keep Europe for Europeans.”
2020 Election
Fox News mocks Beto O’Rourke’s debate performance: He looked ‘as miserable as a dog in a thunderstorm’
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) did his best to stand out at the first Democratic debate on Thursday night, breaking into fluent Spanish in his opening segment and competing with fellow Texan Julián Castro for the spotlight.
But the morning crew at Fox News was not impressed by his performance, lambasting him for looking "miserable."
"Neediness can be charming in a candidate to a certain degree," said political analyst Chris Stirewalt. "Especially for Castro, who couldn’t speak Spanish as well as his fellow Texan, Beto O'Rourke."
"O'Rourke, though — no matter what language he was doing, he seemed sad. He seemed unhappy. He seemed uncomfortable to be there," said Stirewalt. "He seemed like he was doing this all through a prism of real social discomfort, and I don't know what happens for him from here. He, of anybody on the stage, needed that night to get back into the second tier to show that he was doing it, and he looked as miserable as a dog in a thunderstorm."
2020 Election
First Democratic debate: Elizabeth Warren persists — but Julián Castro is the star
With two dozen candidates announced and the possibility of ousting Donald Trump in the 2020 elections on voters' brains, the anticipation for the first of many Democratic primary debates, held in Miami on Wednesday night, was at a high pitch. But that can only be matched by the cynicism of our era. It was worth wondering whether, despite all the hype, this debate could even matter?
Good news, for once: The answer is yes.
Because most voters just vote for whoever their party nominates, debates don't matter "once we get to the general," University of Wisconsin political science professor Kenneth Mayer recently told Salon in a video interview.
Commentary
The evidence of Trump’s crimes against humanity is piling up
There may come a time when top officials of the Trump administration, including the president himself, will no longer be able to travel abroad without fear of arrest by international authorities. Every day now, evidence accumulates that Trump and his appointees are perpetrating crimes against humanity on the southern border.
Even Trump's conscience seems to have been shocked, momentarily, by the wrenching news video of a father and his little daughter drowned in the Rio Grande last Sunday. Or so he wants us to believe. The images of Oscar Alberto Martinez holding his 23-month-old Angie Valeria, their bodies face down in the river, forced the nation's attention to the terrible effects of his administration's crackdown. Driven away from safer ports of entry, those innocents perished as the father tried to save his child at a dangerous crossing point.