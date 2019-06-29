Dem official warns it’s either beat Trump in 2020 or face four more years of ‘this lunatic as a lame duck’

On Saturday, New York Democratic Party vice chairwoman Christine Quinn begged the Democratic presidential field to unify for the sake of defeating President Donald Trump, putting specific focus on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his recent refusal to commit to dropping out before the convention if his numbers close the door on his nomination.

“Bernie, I think, will be in until the end,” said Quinn. “The question is, does he gain some enlightenment to understand that sometimes the fat lady sings earlier than he wants that to happen? Now look, maybe he’ll be the nominee, and it’s a different question. But we cannot have him, regardless of who the nominee is, kind of hang on and drag down. It’s too serious.”

“I understand the intensity of Bernie’s supporters, and applaud them because they certainly made policy impacts on the agenda that are significant, but we have to beat Donald Trump,” said Quinn. “Think of the potential of this lunatic as a lame duck. We cannot let our egos get in the way. It’s one thing for the senator to say that now in June, July, I do hope his mind changes.”

Watch below:

