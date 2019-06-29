Quantcast
Dem official warns it’s either beat Trump in 2020 or face four more years of ‘this lunatic as a lame duck’

On Saturday, New York Democratic Party vice chairwoman Christine Quinn begged the Democratic presidential field to unify for the sake of defeating President Donald Trump, putting specific focus on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his recent refusal to commit to dropping out before the convention if his numbers close the door on his nomination.

“Bernie, I think, will be in until the end,” said Quinn. “The question is, does he gain some enlightenment to understand that sometimes the fat lady sings earlier than he wants that to happen? Now look, maybe he’ll be the nominee, and it’s a different question. But we cannot have him, regardless of who the nominee is, kind of hang on and drag down. It’s too serious.”

“I understand the intensity of Bernie’s supporters, and applaud them because they certainly made policy impacts on the agenda that are significant, but we have to beat Donald Trump,” said Quinn. “Think of the potential of this lunatic as a lame duck. We cannot let our egos get in the way. It’s one thing for the senator to say that now in June, July, I do hope his mind changes.”

‘Go gays!’ Megan Rapinoe shows pride after coming up Trumps in World Cup thriller

June 29, 2019

Megan Rapinoe basked in the limelight as her brace downed France at the women's World Cup on Friday and sent the United States into a huge semi-final showdown with England two days after her public spat with Donald Trump.

The timing was perfect for the 33-year-old after she dominated the headlines in the build-up to this match, but also because her two goals that gave the Americans a 2-1 win in an intense quarter-final at the Parc des Princes came the day before the Gay Pride march in the French capital.

"Go gays! You can't win a championship without gays on your team, it's pretty much never been done before," joked Rapinoe to reporters after the win. She came out as gay shortly before helping the US win the 2012 Olympics.

EU, South America trade deal a ‘dark moment’ for farmers

June 29, 2019

European farmers and environmentalists have denounced a historic trade deal signed between the EU and South American countries as a "dark moment", warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate.

The European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur sealed the blockbuster pact on Friday evening, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world's largest regional commercial accords.

Tough negotiations between the EU and the Mercosur countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- had repeatedly stalled because of European farmer sensitivities over the beef market.

Trump defends Putin’s claim that democracy is dead with bizarre, confused rant about California

June 29, 2019

Ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times that "the liberal idea has become obsolete," a line that drew sharp rebuke from the democratic world.

But when President Donald Trump was asked about the line by Peter Baker of The New York Times, he didn't even appear to understand what Putin was talking about, responding with a confused rant about how terrible California is.

Los Angeles and San Francisco, Trump said, are "sad to look at" because they are run by "liberal people":

