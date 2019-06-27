Democratic candidate John Delaney gets into a heated clash with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi over Medicare for All
MSNBC host Ali Velshi irked Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney over the Medicare for All debate.
During the Democratic Debate Wednesday night, Delaney attacked fellow candidates for saying that they should end private insurance while delivering healthcare for every American through Medicare or Medicaid.
“If you go to most Americans healthcare is their number one issue, like our seniors, the gentleman from Kaiser talked about Medicare Advantage,” Delaney said. “That is private insurance. Half of our seniors are selecting it. Imagine how we’re going to do in the 2020 election if we go out to the seniors in this country and say Medicare advantage which you’ve selected and obviously like and they are selecting it in huge numbers, it’s now illegal. None will vote for the Democrats, why would they? It’s the most important thing in their life.”
Velshi said that as a Canadian he agrees that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plan is the one that most developed countries are using and it’s the best version.
“A French hospital and a Swiss hospital do not get different rates based on the way in which a person is insured,” said Velshi. “So your argument about rates is an interesting argument and Larry suggests its right, but the idea that you’re pinning that on weirdness on Bernie Sanders, I’m just telling you 54 other countries have it. Every other OECD country has some form of universality in which everybody’s rates are paid at the same level.”
“I’m sorry, but you are wrong about that,” Delaney said. “They have universal healthcare but they don’t have a single-payer system. Medicare for all is a single-payer system.”
“No it’s not,” Velshi said.
“Yes, it is!” Delaney shot back.
“It’s not. It’s an insurance system,” Velshi said.
“Medicare for All is not an insurance system,” Delaney said.
“It is an insurance system,” Velshi explained. “Medicare is an insurance payment that reimburses something that’s charged. That’s not how single-payer system works. That’s not how the UK works or the how the Canadian system works.”
Delaney then devolved into a discussion about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the chaos ensued.
Watch the heated debate below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Breaking Banner
Ex-Liberty University staffer shreds Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘shifty, dishonorable’ school in scathing essay
A former instructional mentor at Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Liberty University has penned a scathing essay attacking the school's culture, which he calls "shifty," "dishonorable," and "hypocritical."
As Patheos reports, former Liberty University employee Brian Melton wrote about his experience working at the school on Facebook this week in which he described how the school avoided giving him proper benefits even though he worked as much as full-time employees.
Cosmic waves discovery could unlock mysteries of intergalactic space
Scientists were celebrating a groundbreaking astronomical discovery Thursday that they say could pave the way for mapping the outer reaches of the universe.
An Australian-led team of international astronomers have determined for the first time the precise source of a powerful, one-off burst of cosmic radio waves.
They have pinpointed it to a massive galaxy billions of light years away, with properties that upend what scientists previously thought they knew about the formation of mysterious fast radio bursts (FRBs).
"This result is highly anticipated within the astronomy community," Casey Law, an astronomer at UC Berkeley who was not involved in the study told AFP.
WATCH: Paul Manafort gets heckled walking into latest indictment hearing
Former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort appeared in court Thursday for arraignment, and the court crowd was quick to heckle him.
Manafort was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for a series of felony charges surrounding mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records in New York.
The former international consultant was known for being a snazzy dresser with expensive suits and a $15,000 ostrich jacket. Today, Manafort appeared tired and worn with shaggy hair that had turned gray. The 70-year-old Trump loyalist showed up in handcuffs, dressed in his navy prison uniform.