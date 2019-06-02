‘Democrats are doing a disservice to actual racists’: Jared Kushner dismisses questions about Trump’s birtherism

Jared Kushner refused to answer whether he thinks his father-in-law’s campaign against President Barack Obama was an example of racist behavior.

During a Sunday interview with Jonathan Swan at Axios, Kushner claimed that Trumps pent 69 years where he wasn’t a racist. After he was elected, Kushner said suddenly Trump being accused of being a racist. It flies in the face of many decisions by Trump that were outright racist.

In the early days of his buildings, Trump and his father refused to rent to people of color. In his casinos, Trump refused to let black employees count the money, an ex-employee said.

Then there was the matter of the “Central Park Five.” Trump convicted five young men who weren’t found to have committed the rape for which they were accused. It didn’t matter to Trump. He demanded they get the death penalty. It took over a decade for the men to be released.

When it came to birtherism, many experts walked through why it was a racist attack to allege the nation’s first Black president was somehow illegitimate. Trump demanded Obama release his birth certificate. When Obama did, Trump demanded he release the “long-form birth certificate.” Trump’s allies, like disgraced Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who maintained it was somehow faked.

Trump announced he was “very proud” that he was the one who forced Obama to release his long-form birth certificate, hoping it would shut up the right-wing. It didn’t.

Kushner refused to say anything about it, except that he had nothing to do with it and never took a position on it. He said that Democrats who call Trump a racist are doing a disservice to those who suffer under actual racism. The Central Park Five” wouldn’t likely agree.

Watch the clip below:

