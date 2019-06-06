Democrats are losing ‘the greatest campaign slogan you can have’ for taking back the Senate in 2020: MSNBC analyst
Speaking Nancy Pelosi is endangering the efforts of Democrats to win back control of the United States Senate, Professor Jason Johnson explained on Thursday.
Johnson criticized Pelosi for refusing to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump
“Essentially what you have Nancy Pelosi saying is we have a monster here,” And you can use holy water and garlic but don’t use the silver bullter even if we have it in the chamber, literally, the House chamber,” Johnson said.
“It doesn’t make sense and it makes her leadership sound weak. I’m down here. I saw a speech by Maxine Waters,” he continued. “Nancy Pelosi is speaking against her own base and speaking against her own leadership at this point, there is no strategy at this point, certainly not one that people are agreeing with.”
Johnson said that forcing Senators to vote on Trump’s impeachment could help Democrats win back the chamber in 2020.
“And putting them on the line and Republicans have to say, during, right before an election year, this is why I want to keep a president who is engaging in possibly illegal activities in office. That’s the greatest campaign slogan you can have,” he argued. “And she is denying that to this country.”
North Carolina GOP lied to a federal court — so they could cancel an election that threatened their majority: report
Documents contained on a series of flash drives left behind by deceased Republican elections expert Thomas Hofeller, who helped the North Carolina GOP craft one of the most aggressive gerrymandered maps in the entire country, suggest that Republican state lawmakers lied to a federal court and to the public in order to prevent a special election that could threaten the GOP's supermajority in the General Assembly, writes Slate's Mark Joseph Stern.
Common Cause, a voting rights group that has been fighting gerrymandering in the state and that recently obtained Hofeller's files, say that the data contained within them contradict what lawmakers told a federal district court in 2016 in Covington v. North Carolina, which found the legislative maps illegally discriminated against voters by race.
Joe Biden will no longer support the Hyde Amendment after massive backlash
After a massive backlash from pro-choice advocates, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he would no longer support the Hyde Amendment, CNN reports.
"If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," Biden said.
Biden had been highly criticized by progressives and his fellow 2020 hopefuls for his support of the Hyde Amendment.
Watch GOP congressman freeze up — for four seconds — after CNN anchor calls out his Trump defense
On Thursday, CNN's Erin Burnett spoke with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) about his perspective on impeaching President Donald Trump — and after he vigorously defended the president, he stumbled when Burnett hit him with a dose of reality.
"I don't think the president should be impeached," said Davis. "The Mueller report came out. $35 million taxpayer dollars, instant access to grand juries, subpoenas, law enforcement agents, lawyers, whatever they needed. And the investigation clearly showed not a single American colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 election. ... the president was duly elected by the American people.