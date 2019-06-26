Democrats believe Mueller testimony could be tipping point for impeachment: CNN

On Wednesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that some House Democrats view special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming public testimony to the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees in July as a potential tipping point that could sway both Democratic leaders and the American people in favor of opening an impeachment probe.

“Democrats who support opening up an impeachment inquiry believe this could bolster the calls to open up formal proceedings, perhaps shift public opinion, perhaps encourage the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move off of her opposition to opening up an impeachment probe because of what Bob Mueller will say,” said Raju.

“Now the House Judiciary chairman, Jerry Nadler, who’s in charge of impeachment inquiry, I asked him about that today,” said Raju. “He said just having Bob Mueller speak about what he found in his report, even if it’s just the conclusions of the report or just exactly what he found, would have a significant and profound impact, and be able to tell the American people a different story from what they heard from the attorney general, as well as the President of the United States.”

“But not all Democrats are on the same page,” added Raju. “They’re facing also the challenge of managing expectations, so you have a divide between some Democrats pushing for an impeachment inquiry and others who say, let’s listen to what the special counsel says first.”

Watch below: