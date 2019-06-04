Democrats could have a real shot at winning Mississippi — if not for its Jim Crow election laws
Jim Crow is still a thing — if not in law than in spirit in many places.
Mississippi has the largest population of African American voters in the nation, yet no African American has won statewide office in more than 130 years. A newly filed federal lawsuit alleges that is because of election rules from the state’s 1890 constitution that were conceived during the racist backlash to the Civil War and Reconstruction, in a period when black people represented the majority of the state’s population.
White politicians in the South sought to suppress the black voting power that emerged during Reconstruction with racially discriminatory laws, albeit less overtly racist than those that existed before the Civil War. Many of the Jim Crow laws written into the new constitution Mississippi passed after Reconstruction have long since been struck down by courts, but one law still on the books effectively makes it harder for African Americans and Democrats to win elections statewide.
Mississippi might be the most racially polarized state in the nation. The state is about 58% white and 37% African-American. So even while Mississippi’s black population votes overwhelmingly Democrat, in a state where Democrats struggle to get even 15% of the white vote, it’s all but impossible for a Democrat to win statewide. That’s because Mississippi is the only state in the nation where candidates for statewide office must win a majority of the state popular vote and a majority of the House districts in the state. Mississippi’s African-American voters are heavily concentrated in 42 counties, while a majority of the state’s 122 counties are majority white and majority Republican, this Jim Crow-era method of electing officials to statewide office “dilutes African American voting strength,” according to the plaintiffs in a new lawsuit.
The federal suit was filed last week by four longtime Mississippi voters in affiliation with former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee. It seeks an injunction in this year’s elections against using what it describes as a “racist electoral scheme.”
“The challenged provisions dilute votes cast by African-Americans and minimize the influence of African-American votes in elections for statewide offices, all of which denies African-Americans an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect their preferred candidates,” the complaint states. According to the group of black voters, Mississippi’s system both violates the federal Voting Rights Act and perhaps even the Supreme Court’s “one person, one vote” jurisprudence, since an equal number of votes won’t be cast in each state House district. (The Supreme Court in 1963 struck down Georgia’s system of determining statewide primary contests by a county system that gave rural voters excess weight.
Mississippi’s state Constitution also gives the state legislature the power to pick a winner in the event that no candidate reaches both the popular vote and electoral vote threshold. That too is a focus of the lawsuit.
“This discriminatory electoral scheme achieved, and continues to achieve, the framers’ goals by tying the statewide-election process to the power structure of the House,” the complaint continues. “So long as white Mississippians controlled the House, they would also control the elections of statewide officials.”
Such was the case in 1999 when the Democratic-controlled House voted along party lines to elect a governor between two white candidates who failed to satisfy both rules after a four-person race split the vote. Coincidentally, that was the last time Democrats controlled the governor’s mansion in the Magnolia State.
But for the first time in more 20 years, Democrats could have a real shot at the governorship — if not for Mississippi’s racist system for electing governors.
Attorney General Jim Hood, the only statewide elected Democrat in Mississippi, has actually led in many of the polls for governor taken so far this year. A proven winner who secured four statewide victories by landslides, Hood’s chances could be hurt the existing law if he wins the governor’s race closely, as polling indicates, because he would likely end up losing in the Republican-controlled legislature. Furthermore, this race will be more tightly contested than in years past because the winning side takes the upper hand in the state’s redistricting process, set to begin in 2021.
That may explain why national Democrats like Holder, have taken notice of the rule that basically makes it impossible for the opposition party to ever win statewide office.
Democratic Governors Association communication director David Turner said in a statement, “The Mississippi laws are clearly designed to give certain districts a disproportionate influence on the outcome and these vestiges of Jim Crow that attack civil rights have no place in our country today. The DGA sees the race in Mississippi as a big opportunity for a victory regardless of the outcome of this lawsuit.”
Whatever the outcome of this lawsuit, or the governor’s race in Mississippi, the state’s reliance on an outdated system is a reminder that racial bias is stitched into the fabric of practically every part of American culture. Changing this electoral rule is one thing; rooting out the underlying attitudes and assumption that made it possible is quite another.
2020 Election
Neoliberalism is dead — but the neoliberal elite still haven’t gotten the memo
The evidence keeps piling up. Neoliberalism is dead.
Just look at the record. Trump—a cross between a carney barker and a conman—beat a neoliberal in 2016. Right-wing populists have scored big in Austria, Italy, Britain, and Brazil since then. Just recently, Australia’s right-of-center Labor coalition won their election. And in the European Union’s latest contest, Greens won big while right-wing parties made gains in some areas. All these victories came at the expense of neoliberal centrists.
Bottom line: Across the world, people are finally wising up to the fact that neoliberalism has failed them economically, politically, and environmentally. In fact, the climate crisis—an existential threat to human civilization—is a direct result of the global neoliberal juggernaut that has swept the developed world. So are the record levels of income and wealth disparity, and the subversion of democracy by a powerful oligarchy—particularly in the US.
2020 Election
Endangered farm state GOP senator snaps at Trump for ignoring her advice on tariffs: ‘I’m not pleased’
President Donald Trump's relentless drive to punish other countries with tariffs is being openly panned by members of his own party who say he refuses to listen to advice -- which is putting their own seats in jeopardy.
In an interview with Politico, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (IA) expressed frustration with the president after she called and pleaded with him to back off on his proposed tariff on goods from Mexico only to have him dismiss her concerns.
Politico had previously noted that Ernst is scrambling to hang onto her Senate seat representing Iowa, reporting, "At the same time she's gearing up for reelection, Democratic presidential candidates are camped out in Iowa, hammering Trump at every turn. The heightened attention on the president will test the political agility of Ernst, who has generally earned high marks in the state but is having to answer for Trump — whose poll numbers lag behind hers — and some of his unpopular policies."
2020 Election
Fox & Friends complain Pete Buttigieg is a bully for calling Trump’s insults ‘mean’
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" were outraged that Pete Buttigieg called President Donald Trump's insults "mean."
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate told a group of children in California that he disapproved of the president's insults and name-calling, and the Fox News hosts were furious.
"Listen to what he tells the kid about a sitting president," said co-host Brian Kilmeade, before rolling a clip of Buttigieg's remarks.
"You can't play his game," Buttigieg told students in Palo Alto. "You know, he's really mean and he likes to call people names. If we do it his way, I think we are going to lose, so we have to change the whole game."