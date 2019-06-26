Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats win huge emoluments clause Trump violations suit

Published

28 mins ago

on

Congressional Democrats are being allowed to forge ahead with their emoluments case against Trump after a federal ruling landed in their favor Tuesday. Democrats are expected to now begin obtaining financial records from the Trump Organization.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan denied a request from Justice Department lawyers to pause the case to allow an immediate appeal to a higher court in a setback for the president. The Justice Department said it would make an emergency plea directly to an appeals court in Washington, a long-shot legal tactic that is rarely granted in ordinary litigation.

The closely watched case, brought by nearly 200 House and Senate Democrats, is one of several novel challenges that allege Trump’s ownership of private companies that accept foreign-government business may violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

“If the President succeeds in running out the clock, an entire presidential term will have gone by with the nation’s highest officeholder making countless foreign policy decisions under a cloud of potentially divided loyalty and compromised judgment caused by his enrichment from foreign states. That is precisely the nightmare scenario the Framers adopted the Foreign Emoluments Clause to avoid,” the members of Congress wrote in a previous court filing

“This case will be poised for resolution within six months; an immediate appeal would hardly materially advance its ultimate termination,” Sullivan noted in the 12-page ruling.

Game on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Teen brutally attacks Hispanic mother after she got him suspended by school for racist abuse of her son

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

A student at New Jersey school has been accused of brutally beating a Hispanic mother after she complained about her son being subjected to racist abuse.

NJ.com reports that 35-year-old Beronica Ruiz, whose son attends the Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20 in Passaic, New Jersey, went to complain to administrators after her son had been subjected to bigoted taunts and threats of violence from other students.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Trump exposed a depressing fact about the American public — according to this conservative

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

This week, former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll published explosive allegations that President Donald Trump had raped her in a department store in the 1990s. In response, the President tweeted that she was "not his type" and that he'd never met her.

As the Democratic debates begin, media commenters wondered why a credible accusation of rape against a sitting President is not enough to permanently sink his chances at re-election, with some blaming the media for moving on too fast.

Writing in the conservative publication The Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last notes that the media did its job. And that it's the US public that lacks the moral compass to ditch the president, despite multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Democrats win huge emoluments clause Trump violations suit

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Congressional Democrats are being allowed to forge ahead with their emoluments case against Trump after a federal ruling landed in their favor Tuesday. Democrats are expected to now begin obtaining financial records from the Trump Organization.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan denied a request from Justice Department lawyers to pause the case to allow an immediate appeal to a higher court in a setback for the president. The Justice Department said it would make an emergency plea directly to an appeals court in Washington, a long-shot legal tactic that is rarely granted in ordinary litigation.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]