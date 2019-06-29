Desperate Trump campaign reaching out to Latino voters despite his ‘fraught relationship’: Washington Post
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is investing in Latino outreach, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
“In recent weeks, the campaign has made several hires to court these voters and placed targeted ads in Florida. Meanwhile, Trump conducted his first presidential interview with Spanish-language media giant Univision, and Vice President Pence flew to Miami on Tuesday to officially launch the ‘Latinos for Trump’ coalition,” the newspaper reported.
Longtime Trump friend Chris Ruddy said Trump is taking the action because he “owns” his base.
“It’s absolutely critical to his reelection to win over some Hispanic voters, and he can do it by being a little more open on some of these immigration issues. He doesn’t need a majority. He just needs to move the needle,” Ruddy said. “He has too many people around him telling him to stick to the base when he owns the base.”
There are, however, the problems with Trump’s history, rhetoric and record.
“But Trump faces an enormous challenge given his fraught relationship with the Latino community that began when he launched his campaign in 2015 by disparaging Mexican immigrants and continues through his frequent warnings about the dangers posed by Central American migrants trying to enter the United States across the southern border,” The Post reminded. “For many of the president’s opponents, the outreach efforts are viewed as a cruel joke amid the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, his harsh attacks on immigrants and threats of deportation.”
“It’s a slap in our face,” said Latino Victory Fund interim president Melissa Mark-Viverito.
Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report
President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.
"President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," Politico reported Saturday.
"Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win," the publication explained.
Trump aides admit Kamala Harris ‘looked strong on stage’ at Democratic debate: report
Aides traveling in South Korea with President Donald Trump all found time to watch the Democratic Party debates -- and some are acknowledging Kamala Harris had a breakout night.
"But President Trump has been less sure-footed about how he would take on Senator Kamala Harris if she were to be his rival. And after her breakout performance in the Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday night, Trump campaign aides and allies acknowledged that Ms. Harris, a black former prosecutor from the donor-laden state of California, could prove to be a vexing adversary," The New York Times reported.