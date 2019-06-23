Devout Christian Mike Pence defends withholding soap from imprisoned children: It’s the Democrats’ fault

Children in immigrant detention centers are reportedly going without basic supplies like soap and toothbrushes but Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Sunday that it’s the fault of Congress.

During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked the vice president to “talk about the kids” who have been detained for crossing the border.

“Last week, legal advocates reported there are horrific conditions for children at the border,” Tapper said, pointing to reports that say children have gone without soap, toothbrushes and other items needed for basic hygiene.

“The administration was actually arguing in court this week that the administration should not be required to give soap or toothbrushes or showers to children detained at the border,” Tapper added. “Aren’t toothbrushes and blankets and medicine and basic conditions for kids, aren’t they a part of how the United States of America — the Trump administration — treats children?”

“Well, of course they are, Jake,” Pence replied with a shake of his head. “It’s one of the reasons we ask for more bed space.”

The vice president, who is an evangelical Christian, argued that the Trump administration will not give soap to detained immigrant children because of Congress.

“Democrats in Congress refused to expand the bed space and the capacity for us to detain people,” Pence complained.

“This is going on right now,” Tapper pointed out.

“It’s one of the reasons we continue to call on Congress to give DHS Customs and Border Protections additional resources at the border,” Pence said.

“This is the wealthiest nation in the world,” Tapper observed. “We have money to give toothpaste and soap and blankets to these kids in El Paso County right now.”

Pence agreed that the money is there to provide the children basic supplies.

“So why aren’t we?” Tapper asked.

“My point is,” Pence laughed. “It’s all apart of the appropriations process. Congress needs to provide additional support to deal with the crisis at our southern border.”

Watch the video below from