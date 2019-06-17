Disgraced former Rep. Allen West: God told me to run for office again — this time from Texas

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West (R-FL) said on Monday that God has called on him to run for Congress again.

West, who was disciplined in the military for conducting a mock execution on an Iraqi, became a conservative torchbearer while in Congress. During his tenure, he asserted that over 80 Democratic members were communists.

In a blog post on Monday, West explained that he had not intended to seek office again.

“I believe that you must fix your eyes firmly upon God,” he said. “So, here I am in Texas, where I came, not to seek any political office, however, there is a calling.”

West said that he is considering running for three separate offices: the U.S. Senate, the U.S. Congress or the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

“I find myself shaking my head at all the politicos who are calling around — even calling me personally — to ascertain what God’s plan is for my life,” he said. “God has laid it upon my heart the direction He would like me to explore.”

West plans to let everyone know of his intentions in a live YouTube broadcast on June 3.