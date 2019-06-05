Disgusted truckers turn on Trump after their taxes skyrocket $8,000 while Wall Street gets lavished

MSNBC spoke to a group of truck drivers this week who say that President Donald Trump hasn’t kept his campaign promises.

After Trump recently called his economy “the best ever,” MSNBC’s Morgan Radford spoke with a group of truckers who disagreed. Several of the truckers were Trump voters who don’t expect to vote for the president again.

“Do you feel like this administration is listening to you as truckers?” Radford asked.

“No, ma’am,” one trucker replied.

“No, they’re not listening! Not at all!” another driver insisted.

The group also revealed that all of their taxes went up after Republicans cut taxes mostly for the wealthy.

“All of you?” Radford said. “So most of you saw your taxes increase? The reason, something called a per diem. In the past, truckers could deduct things like food and daily expenses from their taxable income. Now with Trump’s new tax bill, they no longer can.”

“I have a young family at home and with our per diem, they took the per diem out,” one driver told Radford. “That made an $8,000 difference.”

“You said you also believed that the president would help truckers,” Radford observed. “Do you think he’s doing a good job?”

“No, I don’t,” the trucker replied. “There’s nothing that he’s doing to help us out out here in any way possible. None.”

“Mr. Trump ran on the platform of doing away with the Obama bad regulations,” another trucker said. “Well, he quite well done that for, I’m going to say, corporate America, but us blue collar America, we have regulations that we have when Obama was in office, and I want to ask him, why didn’t he do away with the bad regulations for us independent operators?”

