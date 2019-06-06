Quantcast
‘Do your duty’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo demands Democrats ‘stop acting out of fear of consequences’

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris Cuomo skeptical face

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo urged Democrats on Thursday to stop dithering on impeachment and make a call.

“I think the Democrats are making this all too complicated,” Cuomo said.

“Enough with the talk, do your duty,” he continued. “That is your reason to be — that is the point of your existence.”

“This is up to you, no one else, no other body,” he argued.

“It is time to stop acting out of fear of consequence, and act on good conscience,” Cuomo instructed.

Watch:

