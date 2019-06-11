Don Jr is vulnerable to perjury charge — and Trump is concerned: Ex-Nixon counsel John Dean

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Richard Nixon’s former White House Counsel John Dean told host Erin Burnett that Donald Trump Jr. is potentially vulnerable to perjury charges ahead of his closed-door testimony on Wednesday — and President Donald Trump is worried about it.

“What do you think they need from him?” asked Burnett, noting that the Republican Intelligence chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), was the one who pushed the subpoena even as the president and his allies opposed it.

“Well it’s not clear. But there are a couple of very real possibilities” as to why he was summoned, said Dean. “One he refused when he was there last time to testify about a subject that they think he has exclusive knowledge on. And the more troublesome one is there is inconsistent testimony with other facts they’ve gained. And that could possibly put him in jeopardy.”

“Right, in jeopardy of perjury, right?” Burnett pressed him.

“Right.”

“How concerned during are do you think the president is about tomorrow, John?” asked Burnett later in the segment.

“It’s hard to believe he wouldn’t be somewhat concerned,” said Dean. “This is — this is in the — while it’s a negotiated return, it’s also a compulsory return. The subpoena had to be either settled some way or he was going to be compelled to come through the courts. And they obviously didn’t want the fight. They were going to lose it. The president is undoubtedly concerned. There is also a possibility, Erin, that he could go to that committee and plead the Fifth if he hasn’t waived it already, if they open up an area that he feels jeopardy.”

Watch below: