‘Donald Trump is melting down’ and every day ‘it gets stranger and stranger’: Michael Wolff
Journalist Michael Wolff’s second book on the Donald Trump administration will be released on Tuesday. Like his first book, Fire and Fury, his follow-up reports shocking details on the administration.
With Wolff’s new book, Siege: Trump under Fire set to be released on Tuesday, the author joined Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC Monday evening.
“Everybody is calling everybody else a name,” Wolff said. “And I assume that that sort of begins with Trump. It’s the ultimate defense, you have to be calling someone names because he’s calling everyone names.”
“They’re all calling Donald Trump crazy, they’re all calling him out of control, stupid, all those kinds of things,” O’Donnell noted.
“Anybody who has had contact with Donald Trump comes away thinking that there’s something wrong with him,” Wolff said. “And that’s putting it in a nice way.”
“This is — this is to say the very least, a difficult man to work with,” Wolff said. “To go a little further than this, this is a crazy person.”
“And that’s a continuation of what was in your first volume of this, of this study of Trumpism,” O’Donnell noted. “And you presented at the beginning more than anything else a continuing psychological profile of Donald Trump, of who this man is and how his mind works. Which in your view I take to be the most important thing about what you can find in your studies of this is how does the president’s mind work.”
“I think that that’s crucial. I think ultimately, 100 years from now, 50 years from now, ten years from now, we’re not going to be talking about the president’s policies,” Wolff replied. “We’re going to be talking about who this man is, how did this possibly happen. How could a person like this find himself in the position that he’s found himself in?”
“I mean, one of the interesting things is I think the dominant narrative now is that Donald Trump is the strong man,” he noted. “Whereas I think actually the narrative is Donald Trump is melting down. Every day, it gets stranger and stranger. Every day he’s more alone. Every day someone else deserts him. Every day he does something that is more peculiar, less logical — and has to be undone by someone else.”
President’s UK visit is ‘best day of his life’ because he desperately wants to be a royal: Trump biographer
Writer and biographer Michael d'Antonio cracked up laughing along with the rest of the CNN panel on Monday, as they gossiped about President Donald Trump's desperate need to be worshiped with the pomp and circumstance of royal life.
"We all witnessed the pomp and pageantry today. We've seen when the president goes over there's always pomp and pageantry," said CNN host Don Lemon. "You say this could be one of the biggest moment for this president because he's sitting with the Queen. Why is that so important to him?"
"It's the moment of his life!" d'Antonio said. "I think he already has in his mind what the cover of People magazine is going to look like when it comes out. He's got all of the photos laid out in his head."
‘Donald Trump spooked Robert Mueller’: Michael Wolff’s bombshell new book examines why the president wasn’t indicted
The author of the bestselling 2018 book Fire and Fury has published a sequel -- that is also full of unflattering stories about President Donald Trump.
Wolff was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell the night before the release of his new book Siege: Trump under Fire.
The author reports that special counsel Robert Mueller had prepared a draft indictment of Trump that was never issued.
"I think Donald Trump spooked Robert Mueller," Wolff suggested. "And Trump brags a lot about how long he’s been in -- how many times he’s been in court. He’s basically been in litigation for 45 years."
This might be the worst argument against impeaching Trump yet — so why is the media so gullible?
I’ve written about many of the arguments for and against impeaching President Donald Trump. But the latest in the genre from Washington Post editor Fred Hiatt may be the worst of the bunch.
He doesn’t argue, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does, that Trump shouldn’t be impeached because it is tactically unwise or that it will backfire without GOP support. Instead, despite not being a fan of the president, Hiatt argues that Trump doesn’t deserve it.
But he takes something of a circuitous route to getting to this conclusion. His main point boils down to his headline: “We knew who Trump was but elected him anyway. We can’t impeach him for that.”