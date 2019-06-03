‘Donald Trump is melting down’ and every day ‘it gets stranger and stranger’: Michael Wolff

Journalist Michael Wolff’s second book on the Donald Trump administration will be released on Tuesday. Like his first book, Fire and Fury, his follow-up reports shocking details on the administration.

With Wolff’s new book, Siege: Trump under Fire set to be released on Tuesday, the author joined Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC Monday evening.

“Everybody is calling everybody else a name,” Wolff said. “And I assume that that sort of begins with Trump. It’s the ultimate defense, you have to be calling someone names because he’s calling everyone names.”

“They’re all calling Donald Trump crazy, they’re all calling him out of control, stupid, all those kinds of things,” O’Donnell noted.

“Anybody who has had contact with Donald Trump comes away thinking that there’s something wrong with him,” Wolff said. “And that’s putting it in a nice way.”

“This is — this is to say the very least, a difficult man to work with,” Wolff said. “To go a little further than this, this is a crazy person.”

“And that’s a continuation of what was in your first volume of this, of this study of Trumpism,” O’Donnell noted. “And you presented at the beginning more than anything else a continuing psychological profile of Donald Trump, of who this man is and how his mind works. Which in your view I take to be the most important thing about what you can find in your studies of this is how does the president’s mind work.”

“I think that that’s crucial. I think ultimately, 100 years from now, 50 years from now, ten years from now, we’re not going to be talking about the president’s policies,” Wolff replied. “We’re going to be talking about who this man is, how did this possibly happen. How could a person like this find himself in the position that he’s found himself in?”

“I mean, one of the interesting things is I think the dominant narrative now is that Donald Trump is the strong man,” he noted. “Whereas I think actually the narrative is Donald Trump is melting down. Every day, it gets stranger and stranger. Every day he’s more alone. Every day someone else deserts him. Every day he does something that is more peculiar, less logical — and has to be undone by someone else.”

