‘Donald Trump is the grownup in the room’: Internet horrified America almost went to war with Iran

Thursday evening, The New York Times and ABC News reported that President Donald Trump had approved airstrikes on Iran — but then pulled back.

It appears the bellicose commander-in-chief showed restraint, stopping the attack after the planes were in the air.

The internet, however, was horrified that Trump appeared to be the sanest person in the situation room.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Please note one person – an authoritarian whose mental health is in question – is deciding whether to start a war with Iran. But let's take the slow path on impeachment and issues strong statements and go on MSBNC – it will all be fine. https://t.co/BW0Mh1JONs — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 21, 2019

Just because you played call of duty in 2009 doesn't mean you're ready for war with Iran — Armani Salado (@historyofarmani) June 21, 2019

We were about to be at war, in a situation created by the recklessness of pulling out of the Iran deal. And it could still happen. Trump Approves Strikes on Iran, but Then Abruptly Pulls Back https://t.co/3HIxxFJQ5h — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 21, 2019

If you weren't scared about war with Iran, this scoop from @shearm @maggieNYT et al will do it. https://t.co/ZXQkhgLjPn — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) June 21, 2019

Donald Trump appears to be the only thing standing between John Bolton and the war with Iran he has been demanding for more than a decade. That's how bad things are. We're on the verge of another potentially catastrophic war and DONALD TRUMP is the grownup in the room — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) June 21, 2019

There is no senate-confirmed Secretary of Defense as the administration is trying to head directly into another disastrous war with Iran. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 21, 2019

We were about to go to war today. This is out of control and I hope he doesn’t let the war mongers in his Admin persuade him to strike. “Trump Approves Strikes on Iran, but Then Abruptly Pulls Back” https://t.co/ZdvRpCrjG7 — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) June 21, 2019

Hundreds of *Civilian casualties* And all in the name of the American government with no legal permission or basis for war with #iran in the first place. The ice feels far too thin for this kind of skating. https://t.co/jECcoC1CAL — CMT (@CaroMT) June 21, 2019

There is literally no reason to go to war with Iran. This is insane. War for the sake of starting a war shouldn't even be a serious discussion. — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) June 21, 2019

As Trump's administration beats the drums toward war with Iran, remember this: Iran was in full compliance of the JCPOA before Trump escalated the situation by withdrawing from the agreement. The United States should practice restraint and re-enter the agreement. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 21, 2019

Apparently we were all going to wake up tomorrow morning and find out that we were at war with Iran. But then Donald Trump changed his mind–for entirely unknown and possibly idiosyncratic reasons. Moral: Relax, there's nothing to see here. https://t.co/gQlXweOwQY — Deepak Gupta (@deepakguptalaw) June 21, 2019

We’re going to end up in a war. It’s the only way he can end Season 3 of his reality TV show. Sending kids to fight winless wars should boost ratings, he figures. Not his kids, mind you. Iran is too far away. Jr., Eric and Ivanka probably not big fans of such a war. SMH. — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) June 21, 2019