'Donald Trump is the grownup in the room': Internet horrified America almost went to war with Iran

Published

24 mins ago

on

Thursday evening, The New York Times and ABC News reported that President Donald Trump had approved airstrikes on Iran — but then pulled back.

It appears the bellicose commander-in-chief showed restraint, stopping the attack after the planes were in the air.

The internet, however, was horrified that Trump appeared to be the sanest person in the situation room.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Trump approved military strikes against Iran — but pulled back Thursday night: New York Times

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Military officials were expecting to strike Iran as late as 7 p.m. on Thursday after President Donald Trump had approved attacks, The New York Times reports.

But then he pulled back, at least temporarily.

"Even as the military machinery cranked up to launch an attack on Iran on his orders in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American spy drone, Mr. Trump called it off, opting for restraint over retaliation, at least for now," the newspaper reported.

"Even if Mr. Trump ultimately does not resort to force in response to the drone attack, the decision on how far he is willing to go in terms of Iran may not be far-off. The episode was only the latest in a series of relatively modest provocations, but Tehran has said it is about to turn its nuclear program back on in a way that will go beyond the limits of the agreement Mr. Trump abandoned," The Times explained.

This may be the most damning part of Hope Hicks' testimony to Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Donald Trump kisses hope hicks goodbye

When Hope Hicks, a former aide who was exceptionally close to President Donald Trump, testified before the House Judiciary Committee, it was largely an exercise in obfuscation. Democrats capitulated to demands that she testify behind closed doors, and administration officials were present to stop her from answering a stunning number of questions about her time in the White House with an extremely flimsy claim of executive privilege.

But one section of the transcript, first flagged to me by Vox’s Andrew Prokop, jumped out as an especially damning exchange that strengthens the already powerful case that Trump is guilty of federal crimes.

