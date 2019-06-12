Quantcast
Donald Trump, Jr. slinks away after Senate Intel. grilling: I’m ‘not at all’ worried about perjury charges

Published

4 hours ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, insisted on Wednesday that he is “not at all” worried about facing perjury charges after he was forced to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a second time.

“I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there was nothing to change,” Trump Jr. told reporters after exiting the closed door hearing.

“Sir, are you worried about perjury?” one reporter shouted.

“Not at all,” the president’s son insisted.

House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for stonewalling Census investigation

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for their refusal to cooperate with the investigation into how the Trump administration is rigging the 2020 Census against Democrats and people of color.

In a statement prior to the vote, a spokesperson for House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said that the Justice Department and the Commerce Department "have made no commitment or counter-offer regarding any of the critical documents in our subpoenas."

The Trump administration invoked executive privilege over the Census documents ahead of the vote.

REVEALED: Feds have classified info suggesting Chinese espionage operation targeted Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

A new court filing this week suggests that federal law enforcement officials have classified information about a Chinese espionage operation that nearly succeeded in infiltrating President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The Miami Herald reports that "federal prosecutors have disclosed they are developing a potential national security case against Yujing Zhang, the 33-year-old Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering Mar-a-Lago with a stash of electronic equipment."

Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.

"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.

This story is still developing.

