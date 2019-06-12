Donald Trump, Jr. slinks away after Senate Intel. grilling: I’m ‘not at all’ worried about perjury charges

Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, insisted on Wednesday that he is “not at all” worried about facing perjury charges after he was forced to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a second time.

“I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there was nothing to change,” Trump Jr. told reporters after exiting the closed door hearing.

“Sir, are you worried about perjury?” one reporter shouted.

“Not at all,” the president’s son insisted.

NEW @DonaldJTrumpJr speaks to reporters following his closed door testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee. #KellyOCam pic.twitter.com/O53Fbqvt41 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 12, 2019