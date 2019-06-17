Donald Trump Jr torn to shreds for suggesting his dad has been treated worse than slaves and Native Americans
Donald Trump Jr. thinks his father has been treated worse than any human in American history — including slaves, Native Americans and presidents who have been assassinated while in office.
After President Donald Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “there’s never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been,” Trump Jr. jumped on Twitter to defend his father and simply said that “he’s right.”
He’s right. https://t.co/ZRlenHkXrq
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2019
Trump Jr.’s tweet shows vast ignorance of American history, however, as the president has never been enslaved, has never had to work as a sharecropper, has never been denied the right to vote due to his race or gender, and has never been sent to an internment camp based on his ethnicity.
Given this, Trump Jr. was quickly buried in mockery by his Twitter followers — check out some of the top reactions below.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 17, 2019
Slaves and Native Americans had it easy!
— Leslie Nicholas (@mrnick107) June 17, 2019
The Central Park 5 say hello…
— CHIDI (@ChidiNwatu) June 17, 2019
So true. I saw him picking cotton behind the White House yesterday.
So true. I saw him picking cotton behind the White House yesterday.
Get in the car Fredo
— vanmojo (@vanmojo) June 17, 2019
Tiny violins for the Trumps. How they've suffered mightily!
— mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) June 17, 2019
You missed a few history classes, didn't you, Donny?
— Sam Levey (@Pedal_Medal) June 17, 2019
This Map Shows Over a Century of Documented Lynchings in the United States
Read more: https://t.co/z2stfvibzm
Give the gift of Smithsonian magazine for only $12! https://t.co/E0LBpd7ESw
Follow us: @SmithsonianMag on Twitterhttps://t.co/vkhkDqFwxN
— I am a real human in Brooklyn (@Brooklynwatch) June 17, 2019
— Joshua Waxman (@waxmanj) June 17, 2019
— La Realidad De Imperialismo (@realimpe) June 17, 2019
I'd like to see his long form birth certificate.
— Karl Olnhausen (@kolnhausen) June 17, 2019
Ivanka will always be the favorite, please stop trying so hard.
— e (@stoner_em) June 17, 2019
This won’t make him love you.
— , – Ourof (@JustAGirl515) June 17, 2019
Throw @realDonaldTrump some paper towels for his tears
— Gary R. (@GaryDR27) June 17, 2019