Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr torn to shreds for suggesting his dad has been treated worse than slaves and Native Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. thinks his father has been treated worse than any human in American history — including slaves, Native Americans and presidents who have been assassinated while in office.

After President Donald Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “there’s never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been,” Trump Jr. jumped on Twitter to defend his father and simply said that “he’s right.”

Trump Jr.’s tweet shows vast ignorance of American history, however, as the president has never been enslaved, has never had to work as a sharecropper, has never been denied the right to vote due to his race or gender, and has never been sent to an internment camp based on his ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given this, Trump Jr. was quickly buried in mockery by his Twitter followers — check out some of the top reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump drowned in ‘heavy metal jokes’ after trying to tag Dem challengers as ‘motley crew’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump trotted out a new catchphrase to mock the field of Democratic presidential candidates, but it didn't get quite the reaction he may have hoped.

The president insisted polls looked good for his re-election chances, despite leaked internal polling that says otherwise, and tried to tag his potential 2020 challengers as a "motley crew."

Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump betting he can win re-election by spinning new conspiracy theories to explain investigations: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into President Donald Trump's association with Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 presidential election may be over. But that does not mean the president is free from oversight.

According to Politico, Trump is still facing 15 civil and criminal probes by at least nine federal, state, and municipal agencies on everything from obstruction of justice to campaign finance violations to using his office to enrich his family and businesses. But president is not bothered by these investigations — or at least, he believes that he can use them to his political advantage.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meet the mysterious conservative lawyer who keeps turning up in the Russia probes

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

A prominent conservative lawyer keeps showing up in dramas central to the Trump administration and its battles with Congress—and it turns out he has intimate knowledge of Felix Sater’s intelligence work for the U.S. government while he was working with Trump.

The Moscow-born Sater is the financial criminal and violent felon who worked closely with Trump for years while simultaneously serving as a long-term informant for the FBI and other national security agencies.

In 2015 and into mid-2016, Sater pushed for the development of a Trump Tower in Moscow with his old friend Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime fixer, while trying to enlist support from the Russian government for Trump’s campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link