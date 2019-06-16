Quantcast
Donald Trump whines: ‘My life has always been a fight’

Published

35 mins ago

on

The full interview with President Donald Trump finally aired on ABC Sunday, revealing the shocking way that he views his life.

Trump lamented that he’s had such a hard life, as the son of multi-millionaires who paid to get him out of trouble multiple times.

“You’re a fighter. You, you, it feels like you’re in a constant kind of churn–” host George Stephanopoulos began.

“Yeah, uh, my life has always been a fight,” Trump said. “And I enjoy that I guess, I don’t know if I enjoy it or not, I guess — sometimes I have false fights like the Russian witch hunt. That’s a false fight. That’s a made-up, uh, hoax. And I had to fight that.”

Indeed, Trump has had a lot of trouble in his life, avoiding the Vietnam War, being able to pass classes in college, filing for bankruptcy six times on five companies, and more. Until his father’s death, Trump was bailed out.

Trump has a tendency to play the victim, CNN explained in 2017.

