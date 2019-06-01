Donald Trump went on post-golf Twitter rampage — begging Americans to ‘pray’ for his failed administration

With Donald Trump’s trade wars tanking the markets, his foreign policy in shambles as he prepares for a state visit to the United Kingdom, and multiple investigations closing in, Trump took a “Jesus take the wheel” approach to governance during a Saturday tweetstorm.

Following an outing to Trump National Golf Club, the commander-in-chief urged people to pray for his administration.

Here are the fourteen retweets Trump sent hoping people would pray for him to finally be successful at making America great.

Thank you so much, Franklin! https://t.co/LK7sHUGrZ7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

I also hope thousands of pastors across the nation will take a moment in their service this Sunday to pray for the President with their congregations. The Bible tells us, “The prayer of a righteous person has great power …” (James 5:16). I believe there is power in prayer! 3/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 30, 2019

I want to remind everyone of the importance of praying for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump this Sun., June 2. We need to pray for him as he carries out his duties, that God will give him wisdom in every decision he makes & protect him from his enemies who would like to see him fall. 1/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 30, 2019

Announcing Special Day of Prayer for the President – June 2 pic.twitter.com/IxtApdsjOI — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 26, 2019

We will all stick together and WIN! Thank you Franklin. https://t.co/IS7OfkmGKA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

“This is not a political endorsement. It’s just simply praying for the president.” – @Franklin_Graham tells me and @JohnJessupCBN about the special day of prayer he’s organizing. Our full #FaithNation interview here: https://t.co/J2gy3579gZ pic.twitter.com/KbkeKsYRIK — Jenna Browder (@JennaBrowder) June 1, 2019

