Quantcast
Connect with us

Duncan Hunter threw his wife under the bus — but now it appears she’s cooperating with prosecutors

Published

6 mins ago

on

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) may be in serious trouble if his wife’s guilty plea is any indication.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver began his Sunday show with a short segment about Hunter throwing his wife under the bus during an interview. Now, however, his wife is pleading guilty. It made Oliver chuckle because a guilty plea typically means the defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.

RollCall cited the plea agreement, which instructs Mrs. Hunter to “make a good faith effort to provide substantial assistance to the United States in the investigation and prosecution of others.”

A piece by The San Diego Union-Tribune about Margaret Hunter, speculated that her plea deal will erode “spousal privilege.” The couple was charged with 60 criminal counts saying they allegedly used more than $250,000 in political contributions for their own family fun. Mrs. Hunter has only pleaded guilty to one count.

The congressman claimed in a statement that he is being targeted by Hillary Clinton, who does not work for anyone affiliated with his case.

“It was politically motivated at the beginning; it remains politically-motivated now,” the statement claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[The plea deal] is not good news for Duncan Hunter,” said former federal prosecutor Laurie Levenson. “I suspect she will be very helpful.”

“The only wildcard is, when she testifies, how much of the dirty work will she point the finger at him for? And to what extent will she implicate herself and fall on the sword?” Levenson said.

Hunter’s lawyers are citing the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause as a means of protecting him.

The clause says that “for any Speech or Debate in either House,” members of Congress “shall not be questioned in any other Place.” The intention, according to RollCall, was to keep a balance of powers between all three branches of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least nine other lawmakers accused of criminal offenses from bribery to corruption and money laundering. Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) is similarly trying to use the “Speech or Debate” clause to protect himself from disclosing documents.

Read the full report from RollCall and The San Diego Union-Tribune. And you can watch John Oliver’s take here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]m.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

The ghostwriter for Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" book observed on Monday that the president is "running more scared" than he has ever seen.

Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.

"I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared," Schwartz wrote. "The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells."

I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared. The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.

— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 17, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Duncan Hunter threw his wife under the bus — but now it appears she’s cooperating with prosecutors

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) may be in serious trouble if his wife's guilty plea is any indication.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show with a short segment about Hunter throwing his wife under the bus during an interview. Now, however, his wife is pleading guilty. It made Oliver chuckle because a guilty plea typically means the defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.

RollCall cited the plea agreement, which instructs Mrs. Hunter to "make a good faith effort to provide substantial assistance to the United States in the investigation and prosecution of others."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Disgraced former Rep. Allen West: God told me to run for office again — this time from Texas

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West (R-FL) said on Monday that God has called on him to run for Congress again.

West, who was disciplined in the military for conducting a mock execution on an Iraqi, became a conservative torchbearer while in Congress. During his tenure, he asserted that over 80 Democratic members were communists.

In a blog post on Monday, West explained that he had not intended to seek office again.

"I believe that you must fix your eyes firmly upon God," he said. "So, here I am in Texas, where I came, not to seek any political office, however, there is a calling."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link