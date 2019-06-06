Elizabeth Warren launches probe into John Kelly for his ‘rapid, cynical, and unethical’ profiteering off Trump
Two Democratic lawmakers on Thursday morning launched an investigation into a former top Trump administration official who is profiting off the White House’s policy of family separation and child detention.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) sent an open letter (pdf) to the head of Jim Van Dusen, the CEO of Caliburn International, which recently hired former Gen. John Kelly, who ran President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security until January 2, 2019, and later became White House chief of staff.
Caliburn manages Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. (CHSi). CHSi runs the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Florida as well as three facilities in Texas. All four CHSi-run shelters are used to house child victims of President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy on migration. According to Warren and Jayapal, the Florida facility could receive $340 million in federal funding in just six months.
In their letter to Van Dusen, Warren and Jayapal delivered a blistering assessment of Kelly’s time in the administration and questioned his role in the company.
“General Kelly’s role in promoting and helping execute these cruel immigration policies remains a stain on his decades of public service,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is outrageous that he now appears to be cashing in on those same policies as a board member for the company that benefitted from his actions as a government official.”
As Common Dreams reported last month, Kelly joined Caliburn in early May, a move that was described at the time by Ned Price, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, as “a new degree of cruelty and awfulness” in the revolving door between government and the private sector.
Kelly, according to reporting in May from CBS News, is specifically advising the company on child detention.
While Kelly’s new position is particularly galling, Warren and Jayapal took care to frame it as part of the bigger problem of the public-private intersect in Washington. In the letter, the two lawmakers touted their Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, a bill that would ban former DHS officials like Kelly from being paid by public contractors for four years after leaving office.
“We intend to keep working to make that plan law so that actions like General Kelly’s rapid, cynical, and unethical shift from the government payroll to the contractor’s payroll are no longer allowed,” wrote Warren and Jayapal.
Elizabeth Warren had the perfect response to a voter worried Joe Biden will win the Democratic nomination no matter what
At a town hall in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday evening, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged voters to take action to fight concerns that Joe Biden is already poised to win the Democratic presidential nomination more than a year before the party officially elects its nominee.
To make sure their favored candidate has a chance to beat Biden, Warren said, voters must take action by volunteering for campaigns in any way that they're able.
At Lansing Community College, where about 1,700 people gathered to hear Warren discuss issues including clean energy and trade, an audience member named Cruz Villareal pointed to the 2016 Democratic primary, when party insiders known as superdelegates announced their support for Hillary Clinton a day before six states including the crucial state of California were set to hold their primaries, sparking outrage among Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters who said the move effectively secured the nomination for Clinton prematurely.
‘Pay your workers a living wage’: Sanders blasts Walmart execs at annual shareholder meeting
Speaking on behalf of the many Walmart workers struggling to get by on "starvation wages" while the company's CEO rakes in over $20 million a year, Sen. Bernie Sanders confronted the retail conglomerate's executives at their annual meeting with shareholders Wednesday and urged the company to raise its minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.
"Frankly, the American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this country."—Sen. Bernie Sanders
Cha-Ching! Republicans are finally standing up to Trump for one very selfish reason
Senate Republicans are willing to defy Trump, and even override a veto — because big business hates his tariffs
President Trump and his massive family entourage managed to make it through Tuesday on their British visit without a truly terrible gaffe. That's a major accomplishment. Trump did insult the mayor of London again and stuck his nose into Brexit politics during a press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. And yes, he lied and said that there were many people greeting him enthusiastically on the streets and there were just a few small protests, calling all the reports which showed the opposite "fake news." But all of that is par for the Trump course.
He did say a couple of things that were newsworthy. A British reporter asked him if a post-Brexit unilateral trade deal with the U.S. would mean that Britain's National Health Service was on the table. He said it would be. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom Trump refused to meet on this trip, pledged to fight to his last breath to prevent allowing their "precious, wonderful National Health Service" be privatized by American corporations. Trump walked back his comment later, leading some to suggest that he didn't even know what the NHS was when the question was asked. That's possible, but U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson had told the BBC just a few days before that the NHS would have to be part of any U.S.-U.K. trade deal, so it seems likely that this is something that's been discussed inside the Trump administration.