‘Eminently predictable’: House Intelligence chairman says Trump’s blunders caused the conflict with Iran
On Thursday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the escalating tensions with Iran — and specifically fingered the Trump White House’s mixed signals and missteps as a major cause of the crisis.
“Look, we don’t want war here. I don’t think Iran wants war here,” said Schiff. “So it’s very important that our response, the international response, be a cohesive one, and that we take whatever steps have the least risk of escalating the situation. So I hope that’s the approach that the White House takes.”
However, Schiff continued, “There have been indications that the White House has been at odds with itself, that the president, for example, is reported to have tried to do a diplomatic approach through the Japanese prime minister to reenter negotiations, but at precisely that moment it appears that [National Security Adviser John] Bolton was announcing new sanctions on Iran. Now, that’s a conflicting message, I think, that would leave anyone confused. What are you really trying here, are you making diplomatic overture, or are you really just trying to turn the screws to us?”
“And of course, pulling out the Iran deal blows up the coalition you did have,” adds Cuomo.
“That’s exactly right,” said Schiff. “We can’t ignore the fact the situation we’re in now was eminently predictable. If we caused other nations to once again impose sanctions on Iran, we shouldn’t be surprised Iran is going to leave the deal and go back to enriching, or that we’re going to get these increased tensions or likelihood of conflict. That step, plus the designation of the RGC as a terrorist group, I think was predictable that Iran would lash out on that decision as well.”
‘Massive lie to the American people’: Congressman says Trump enlisted Hope Hicks to cover up hush payments
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discussed ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee regarding President Donald Trump — particularly her claim that she did not know whether the denial Trump directed her to give about the hush payments to women during the 2016 campaign was true.
"I don't believe her, because that was such a huge fact that she was repeating on behalf of Donald Trump, and it turned out to be a massive lie," Lieu told anchor Erin Burnett. "When she realized that it was a lie, she was not able to talk about that, because she got that information while she was at the White House, and [the lawyers] objected to everything about her tenure at the White House, but she did confirm that essentially Donald Trump directed her to make this massive lie to American people."
Hope Hicks admitted she didn’t ask Trump if hush payments happened — before public denial during the 2016 election
On Thursday, CNN's Manu Raju reported that one of the topics of discussion in ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was the payoffs to women facilitated by President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
During the course of that questioning, Hicks made a startling admission.
Hope Hicks called Trump’s plan for Jeff Sessions ‘odd’ — but White House lawyers blocked her from elaborating why
By all accounts, ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was not particularly forthcoming in her interview with the House Judiciary Committee — but according to the 273-page transcript of the closed-door hearing released on Thursday, she did begin to discuss a key point at which President Donald Trump potentially obstructed justice — until White House lawyers sitting with her intervened.
CNN's Manu Raju explained the details to Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."
"She did answer some questions about her time in the campaign season, and at one point did make one reference to something that later became a dispute," said Raju. "She was asked about the details in the Mueller report in which the president tried to get Jeff Sessions, the then-Attorney General, to un-recuse himself, to go back and oversee the Russia investigation after he had stepped aside from overseeing it."